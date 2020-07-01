VENICE — The Village On The Isle Board of Trustees has announced that Douglas Feller has been selected as chief executive officer to replace Joel Anderson, who stepped down earlier this month.
Feller was hired by Anderson in early 2016 and has been promoted throughout his time to help support the company’s growing operation and multi-million dollar capital projects. He was promoted to chief operating officer in January 2018.
“I am incredibly proud of Doug and his dedication to the day-to-day operations of our community,” Anderson said. “His leadership style, integrity, care for the residents and staff, and vision will continue to advance Village On The Isle’s commitment to quality and service. I look forward to watching Doug in his new role and VOTI’s future growth.”
Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Brian Armen said, “Doug is a genuine leader who is well-respected by residents, staff, families and others involved with Village On The Isle. He lives his life with integrity and highly regarded principles that reflect our community’s mission, values, and purpose.
“Doug will continue to grow Village On The Isle in our ministry to serve residents, staff and community.”
Before joining Village On The Isle, Feller served as vice president of health services for a similar-size continuing care retirement community in Spanish Fort, Alabama.
He also worked at Plymouth Harbor in Sarasota, overseeing special projects.
Feller is a licensed nursing home administrator in the state of Florida. He earned his undergraduate degree in health care management from the University of Alabama and a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University.
His new role will be effective Thursday.
For more information, visit VillageOnTheIsle.com or call 941-484-9753.
