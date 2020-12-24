VENICE - Village On The Isle recently received a coveted Architecture and Design award from Senior Housing News, Aging Media Publication for its Skilled Nursing & Health Care Rehabilitation Center.
The replacement facility opened in February 2020.
“We are extremely proud of our newest addition to the campus and feel it is just one more way we are creating the most value for our residents that call Village On The Isle home,” CEO Doug Feller said in a news release.
According to the news release, nearly 100 communities around the world submitted projects to the competition, seeking honors in 10 categories.
The Village On The Isle project was a part of a $100 million renovation on its campus and was led by RLPS Architects and Wegman Design Group. The news release said the teams worked to create the exceptionally appealing yet functional skilled nursing facility.
Expert panelists judged the project.
The other categories included: 55+; active adult; affordable senior housing; assisted living; continuing care retirement community; independent living; international, renovation/repositioning; skilled nursing/post-acute care and standalone memory care, the news release said.
The new site has four 16-resident households for the second and third floors, the news release notes. Each individual has a room with a triple window bay, private bathroom and large shower. Each also has a great room, kitchen, dining area and living room along with the other amenities of Village On The Isle, with a media center, outdoor areas, a spa and lounges, it notes.
“This is the atmosphere and environment that our residents expect and deserve as they move though our full continuum of health care. Not only do we offer a lifetime guarantee of care, but we offer a beautiful home like setting with state-of-the-art functionality” Health Care Director James Marshall said.
For more information, visit www.villageontheisle.com.
