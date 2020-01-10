Venice {Performing Arts Center

Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave.

VENICE — The Venice Institute for Performing Arts and The Venice Symphony are pleased to partner on the first Venice Symphony Chamber Series at The Venice Performing Arts Center.

This series will take place in the lobby of the center, offering patrons an intimate setting to engage with the music of these fabulous musicians and learn more about each player and his or her career.

The January concert features The Venice Symphony’s Brass Quintet playing some of its favorite pieces and telling stories about the performer’s individual careers.

The concert will be at 2 p.m., Jan. 18, in the lobby of the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Building 5, Venice.

Tickets are $22 each

To order, call the VPAC Box Office at 941-218-3779 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Tuesday-Friday or visit: MyVIPA.org

