WELLEN PARK — Kids needing to play and learn about video games have options this summer through State College of Florida. 

Children between the ages of 8 and 13 can learn to create video games and focus on technology skills development  at SCF Kids’ Online Summer Technology Camp.

It runs June 8-July 31.

"Due to coronavirus concerns, face-to-face enrichment camp has been cancelled, but SCF Summer Camp will continue with online technology offerings," the college said in a news release. "Expanded technology options include Javascript and Python coding, 3D design with professional-level modeling software and video game development, including Minecraft, Fortnite and Mario Kart-style games."

According to the college, classes include:

• 3D Game Design with Unity.

• Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite Style Video Game

• Code Breakers

• JavaScript Developer Jam

• Make Your First Video Game

• Minecraft Designers

• Minecraft Modders

• Minecraft Redstone Engineers

• Pokemon Masters: Designers & 3D Makers Unite

• Python Programmers

• ROBLOX Coders & Entrepreneurs

• ROBLOX Makers

• Rocket Kart Racers: Design A Mario Kart Style Game

• Video Game Animation

Campers can register for sessions at 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m. or both.

The cost per session is $135, according to SCF. 

For more information or the complete SCF Kids’ Online Summer Technology Camp schedule, visit SCF.edu/Kids or call 941-752-5290.

