WELLEN PARK — Kids needing to play and learn about video games have options this summer through State College of Florida.
Children between the ages of 8 and 13 can learn to create video games and focus on technology skills development at SCF Kids’ Online Summer Technology Camp.
It runs June 8-July 31.
"Due to coronavirus concerns, face-to-face enrichment camp has been cancelled, but SCF Summer Camp will continue with online technology offerings," the college said in a news release. "Expanded technology options include Javascript and Python coding, 3D design with professional-level modeling software and video game development, including Minecraft, Fortnite and Mario Kart-style games."
According to the college, classes include:
• 3D Game Design with Unity.
• Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite Style Video Game
• Code Breakers
• JavaScript Developer Jam
• Make Your First Video Game
• Minecraft Designers
• Minecraft Modders
• Minecraft Redstone Engineers
• Pokemon Masters: Designers & 3D Makers Unite
• Python Programmers
• ROBLOX Coders & Entrepreneurs
• ROBLOX Makers
• Rocket Kart Racers: Design A Mario Kart Style Game
• Video Game Animation
Campers can register for sessions at 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m. or both.
The cost per session is $135, according to SCF.
For more information or the complete SCF Kids’ Online Summer Technology Camp schedule, visit SCF.edu/Kids or call 941-752-5290.
