SARASOTA — Tony Rammos’ “Ride ’Till I Die” was selected as the Sarasota Film Festival Audience award winner.
The festival announced its winners in a news release.
“Congratulations to all of our winners, including local Florida documentary feature “Ride ‘till I Die,” along with an impressive lineup of student films this year,” said Mark Famiglio, co-founder and president of the Sarasota Film Festival in a news story. “These films have given us a bright future to look forward to, knowing these filmmakers will continue to bring such unique and powerful stories to the screen.”
The judges were Sarasota Judge Charles Williams, MTV’s “Siesta Key” producer Gary Kompothecras, and SFF creative producer and film critic Joe Neumaier.
The winning “All Ages” film category was Iroet Marteni’s “Solinsug.” In second place was Jarom Su’as’ “Someday I Will” and in third place was Ella Wolfgang and Nya Richardson’s “Lost.”
The winning “High School +” film category was Mackenzie Arters’ “Cold Blooded Dame.” In second place was Ethan Long’s “Empty Nest” and in third place was Sara Vigne’s “Captured.”
There were two “special” awards for this year.
“The first award ‘Courage in Storytelling’ highlights the bravery of filmmakers in tackling emotional and noteworthy social issues in storytelling,” the news release said. “The judges commended these filmmakers for their thoughtful efforts to shine a light on these issues. The recipients of this award were Ella Wolfgang and Nya Richardson’s ‘Lost’ and Janeth Rivas’s ‘On Loop.’”
There was a second special award for “Comedy Appreciation.”
“The judges saluted these filmmakers for their humorous endeavors and for bringing more smiles and laughs into the world. The recipients of this award were Layla Howard & Abel Martinez’s ‘Sorry ‘bout Your Luck’ and Heidi Iwansky’s ‘The Fate of Oklahoma Riders.’”
Willliams, Kompothecras and Neumaier gave a joint statement praising the work.
“We all had the distinct pleasure to watch and enjoy these films that brought our global arts community together. These films represented a variety of different voices and viewpoints with a lot of energy and creativity,” the statement said. “From animated films with spunk, to important documentaries that demonstrated the importance of a film’s potential, we congratulate all the participants in this year’s competition and look forward to these young filmmakers’ future work.”
