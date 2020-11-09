BRADENTON — Take a virtual visit to The Bishop Museum to learn about manatees, mermaids and more, it said.
“Manatees and Mermaids: A Perspective from 40 Years in the Field Studying Florida’s Beloved Marine Mammal” is set to be held by James “Buddy” Powell.
“The museum is celebrating manatees all month long during Manatee Awareness Month,” it said in a news release. “This week, we’re featuring Dr. Powell during our ‘think + drink / science program’ on Zoom.”
Powell is executive director of Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute. He has spent 40 years working with manatees.
“During think + drink / science, he’ll share myths and legends surrounding manatees, current threats to their survival, and a brief history of manatee research and conservation, along with some of his field experiences with manatees in several countries,” it said.
It’ll also have time for questions.
It begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom. It cost $3 for members of the Discovery Society; $5 for others.
Register at: 26965.blackbaudhosting.com/26965/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=20d98805-e9d5-4a27-80c9-46e09b449bb6
The month also includes “Manatee Mythbusters” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 also on Zoom. The cost is $3 for members of the Discovery Society; $5 for all others. Register online.
“Join the team for a deep dive into manatees with our animal care experts,” it said. “How do manatees get so big by eating only sea grasses? How do they sleep? Do they live in herds? We’ll help you sort fact from fiction about Florida’s official state mammal.”
It is also offering a way to support The Bishop’s manatee rehabilitation program
The limited edition Manatee Fun Pack includes a manatee plush toy, a manatee coloring book and other items. It costs $19.97 at the Museum Store, or at TheBishopStore@bishopscience.org or by phone at 941-746-4131, ext. 128.
