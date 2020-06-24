SARASOTA — Hospital patients are now getting to see loved ones in-person again while receiving care.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital started allowing patients again June 5.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health is still restricting visitors at this time.
Other area hospitals — Fawcett Memorial, Englewood Community, Bayfront Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, and DeSoto Memorial — resumed inpatient visitations last week.
These hospitals started to heavily limit visitors in mid-March to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
But things aren’t completely back to normal as visitors will be required to wear masks throughout their stays, as well as other precautions.
Hospitals are also pre-screening visitors. Visitors must be 18 years or older, with some exceptions.
Patients in COVID-19 units are not allowed visitors. Exceptions can be made for end-of-life situations, but must be approved by the hospital.
If a potential visitor has traveled from a high-risk area for COVID-19, had contact with a person who was infected with the virus, or is experiencing a cough, fever or difficulty breathing, they will not be allowed to visit unless seeking medical care themselves.
The hospital’s policy for visitors include:
Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Hours: 1-6 p.m.; visits limited to one hour each.
Critical care patients can have one visitor per day for a 30-minute visit.
Inpatient and emergency care patients will be allowed one visitor. Labor and delivery patients can have one support person as well as a certified doula or midwife.
Surgical and testing patients can have one support person.
To contact Sarasota Memorial Hospital for more information, call 941-917-2498.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health
The hospital is still restricting visitors to patients, except for those serving as interpreters or for a patient facing an end-of-life prognosis.
Visitors can ask about exceptions to this policy by calling the hospital at 941-485-7711 and asking to speak with the nursing station where a loved one is located.
Bayfront Health Punta Gorda & Port Charlotte
Hours: 1-6 p.m.
One visitor is allowed for inpatient and emergency room patients. Birthing or care partners are limited to two visitors, and both parents or guardians can visit a patient in the NICU.
Visitors must be 18 years or older unless they are the parent of a minor.
To contact each hospital’s administration, call the Port Charlotte hospital at 941-766-4122 or the Punta Gorda hospital at 941-639-3131.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital
Hours: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
One visitor is allowed for inpatient, outpatient and emergency care patients.
For any questions about the visitation policy, call 863-494-3535.
Englewood Community Hospital
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
One visitor is allowed with inpatient and emergency room patients. Outpatient procedures requiring sedation are also allowed one visitor.
Labor and delivery patients will be allowed two visitors, as well as post-partum, NICU and pediatrics patients.
Visitors are not allowed in the hospital cafeteria.
To contact Englewood Community Hospital’s administration about their visitor policy, call 941-473-5010.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
One visitor is allowed for inpatient and emergency room patients, as well as outpatients having a procedure requiring sedation.
Visitors are not allowed in the hospital cafeteria.
Visitors must be 18 or older unless they are the parent of a minor.
To contact Fawcett Memorial Hospital’s administration regarding questions about visitation, call 941-624-8117.
