VENICE — The author of Great Britain’s non-fiction book of the year will speak in Venice on March 3.
Jack Fairweather wrote “The Volunteer” about Witold Pilecki, a member of the Polish resistance during World War II.
Fairweather is a journalist and award-winning author.
“Now finally this towering figure (Pilecki) has been brought to the attention of a much wider global audience. Fairweather’s book is an impressive feat of research, organised by a keen moral intelligence and written with the elegance and pace of a first-rate thriller,” The Observer of the United Kingdom stated in a review.
Fairweather will speak about Pilecki, “The Volunteer” and be a part of a question-and-answer session starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library at 200 Nokomis Ave. S. in Venice.
The talk is a part of “The Other Europe — Today” organized by Polish-American Friends of the Arts and Sciences.”
