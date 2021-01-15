VENICE - Hundreds of people came up to touch base with dozens of area nonprofits outside the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
The event — a first of its kind locally — was working to match potential volunteers, and-or donors, to a variety of groups in the area.
It also was a chance for people who already volunteer to meet with other groups they may want to assist as well.
"It's a great opportunity to see what's out there," Mary Kloet said.
Kloet, of Venice, was learning about the Venice Area Garden Club but also assisting as a volunteer with the Venice Symphony booth.
"It's a good way to scope out opportunities," she said.
About 30 organizations were set up outside the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce for the event that went from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday. Along with the organizations, three food trucks were set up to provide lunch for those interested.
Venice residents Ed and Diane Kickham along with their friend Cindy Donahue were attending and talking to different organizations.
"It's very worthwhile," Ed Kickham said while his wife and their friend talked to Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Kickham said they have been looking at new ways to help the community.
"Now that we're retired, we have more time — we hope to get more involved," he said.
Katie Reeves and Diana Grady, with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, were pleased with the turnout and the event.
Grady credited the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce for its assistance.
"It's a great event," Reeves said. "I'm loving this."
Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kathy Lehner was pleased with the event. She said the hope is to make it a yearly gathering.
"It just came together so wee and I can only imagine that, every year, it'll grow," Lehner said.
She said it was about connecting people with organizations - either in volunteer or other roles.
"It was four hours of the community coming together to be involved and make Venice a better place to live," she said. "This was just window shopping for community involvement."
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.