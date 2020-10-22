VENICE — As of this week, all of your early voting options are open.
But if you're planning on casting your ballot other than on Election Day, Nov. 3, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner wants you to vote as soon as possible.
As of Thursday, more than a quarter of the state's registered voters already had.
“Due to a multi-page ballot, expected high voter turnout and the need for social distancing and sanitizing procedures at polling places, we could see longer wait times and possible lines on Election Day," Turner said in a news release. “So, I am asking voters to help us to minimize Election Day stress for themselves and elections officials by choosing to vote early, whenever possible.”
Even during early voting, the site at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center in South Venice is consistently experiencing wait times of 60 minutes or more.
So, you'll probably want to get your mail-in ballot posted or dropped off, or take a trip to an in-person voting site in the very near future.
There's still time to request a vote-by-mail ballot but the deadline is 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Go to SarasotaVotes.com/VoteByMail or call 941-861-8618.
Note, though that if you're voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service recommends sending your ballot in by Tuesday, Oct. 27, to allow time for delivery. The envelope requires two Forever or 70 cent stamps.
Mail-in ballots must be received by Turner's office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you have any concern about meeting that deadline via the mail, you could save the postage and drop your ballot off at any early voting site, including any one of Turner's offices, which also have drive-thru drop boxes.
Turner's offices are at:
• Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
• Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
Indoor drop boxes are accessible during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day.
Drive-thru drop-off points are available, weather permitting, through 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Track your ballot at SarasotaVotes.com/VoteByMail.
Registered county voters may vote at any site. Before you go, though, check the wait time at your intended site at SarasotaVotes.com. It's updated nearly in real time.
Voters must present a photo and signature identification prior to voting. Voters who do not present the required ID can still vote a provisional ballot.
For more information, call 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
