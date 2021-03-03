WELLEN PARK — An election is underway for an unfilled North Port Commission seat.
Wellen Park residents have a vote in the election. Early voting runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 6 at North Port Supervisor of Elections, 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port’s Biscayne Plaza.
Election Day itself is March 9.
The city of Venice won’t have an election until Nov. 2 this year.
The candidates for the North Port race are Joseph Garren, Walt Grzesnikowski and Alice White to replace David Iannotti, who resigned after getting elected in November.
Among the topics ongoing in North Port is Wellen Park.
The community is in a legal dispute with a group called West Villagers for Responsible Government, a nonprofit seeking to de-annex Wellen Park from North Port.
Commissioners will play a part in that outcome.
Grzesnikowski and Garren have accepted $1,000 donations from Wellen Park builders, according to campaign records.
“Just because a builder, or anyone contributes, that doesn’t mean it gets them anything,” Garren said. “I’m not in anybody’s pocket.”
White said voters must look at candidate records, their history on issues, not necessarily at who’s contributing cash to the cause.
“I’ve built relationships for 30 years,” she said, adding that contributions weren’t “something I should be admonished about.”
