Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation kicks-off 2020 with its third annual bike ride.
The foundation completed its 2019 Grant Cycle with grants to local charities totaling $114,000. These grants — typically amounting to $5,000 or more per charity — benefit local groups that tackle homelessness, hunger, childhood literacy, veteran services and youth boating.
Each year the foundation, which is primarily funded by the generosity of the members of the Venice Yacht Club, identifies key needs in the Venice/South County Region for grants that can help drive programs that demonstrate positive impacts to people’s lives.
A sample of the charities supported each year include: All Faiths Food Bank, Family Promise, Our Mother’s House, Big Brothers / Big Sisters, Child Protection Center, SPARCC, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Loveland Center, Venice Senior Friendship Center, Library Foundation for Sarasota County and the Sky Family YMCA.
Since its inception in 2010 the VYC Charitable Foundation has given more than $650,000 to help fulfill its signature mission of “charting a course to a better community.”
As the foundation sets its goals for 2020, members will kick off fund-raising with the third annual “Ride for a Better Community.”
This bike ride around the Venice Island Loop is open to members of the community, but does require registration. Also any member or business in the community can contribute by sponsoring riders in the event.
The ride will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Feb. 23. Riders will assemble at Venice Yacht Club on Tarpon Center Road and be led by the Honorary Ride Leader, Mark Pritchett, CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Other ride leaders will include some of the leaders of the local charities who receive grants each year as well as community leaders representing Venice and the city’s “Main Street” businesses.
The foundation has established a goal of raising $40,000 at the event and is already 34 percent of the way to its goal via sponsors and a growing number of registered riders.
The foundation has issued an open invitation to bike riders to participate on Sunday, Feb 23 at the “Ride for a Better Community.”
Registered riders will receive a commemorative Ride Shirt and a Pancake Breakfast at the club to celebrate the foundation’s goals.
Registration for the ride is $50 per rider. Registration and sponsorship information is available online at: veniceyachtclub.com/vyccf.php.
