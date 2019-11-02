VENICE - The Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation gave a nearly $4,000 grant to a South Venice library recently.
The VYC presented a $3,829 check to the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library "as part of its continuing support of the Library Foundation of Sarasota County," according to a news release.
The Jacaranda library programs "focused on educational development of young people in the community. This particular grant helps the Sarasota Library on Jacaranda Boulevard to maintain and upgrade its inventory of literacy workstations in the 'Kids Zone,' providing access to programs like 'ABCmouse and Beanstack,' the news release states.
"Renovations planned for the library include a new community conference room, a renovated 'teen zone' and an automated sorting center to assist the staff in supporting an ever growing volume of users," it states.
The VYC Foundation has given about $94,000 in grants to area charities in 2019. The grants go to assist "families, children, and veterans in the community."
For more information, visit veniceyachtclub.com/vyccf.php
