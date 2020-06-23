Waiting for dinner Jun 23, 2020 Jun 23, 2020 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A snowy egret chick waits patiently for one of its parents to show up with lunch at an area rookery. Sun photo by Josh Olive Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice Beach drowning victim identified Man in jail suicide had victimized area children Families remembering couple killed in wreck Venice resident killed in River Road crash Two killed in Nokomis motorcycle crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice Beach drowning victim identified Man in jail suicide had victimized area children Families remembering couple killed in wreck Venice resident killed in River Road crash Two killed in Nokomis motorcycle crash Featured Businesses Larry Esposito Painting Inc 941-764-1171 The Calenda Group - Michael Sanders & Co. 101 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-5555 Website Florida Concrete 941-628-5965 Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-624-5958 Website The Venice Symphony 1515 South Tamiami Trail, #7, Venice, FL 34285 941-207-8822 Website North Port Alterations & Boutique 14580 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-3588 Website Bacon's Furniture & Design 17701 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-4493 Website Squeegee Masters 941-952-0903 Website Hotel Venezia a Ramada Hotel 425 US Highway 41 Byp N, Venice, FL 34285 941-308-7700 Website Jacaranda Trace 3600 William Penn Way, Venice, FL 34293 941-408-2050 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.