The Saturday Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. at Volunteer Park on the island of Venice, at the end of the Venice Shopping Center, and completes up to a 2.5-mile walk on Venetian Waterway Park. Walk at your own pace. Show here are walkers (front row, left to right): and(back row, left to right): . All are welcome. Call 941-412-1620.
