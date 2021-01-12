VENICE — The 2021 Walking Tour returns to Venice, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, according to a news release.
The Venezia Park Tour and the Grand Homes Tour are hosted by the Venice Museum and conducted by Sebastian Liseo, a local architectural historian, according to a news release.
The tours begin at 10:30 a.m. and take about 90 minutes.
The Venezia Park Walking Tour runs weekly on Tuesdays through April 13.
“Learn the different forms of architecture that make the Mediterranean style so prominent in the City of Venice,” the news release states. “The Venezia Park Tour begins and ends at the Venice Museum, 351 Nassau St. South.”
The Grand Homes Walking Tour takes place on Thursdays through April 15.
“The guide will describe how those who owned and built the grand homes played an important role in the development of the city,” the news release said. “Continuing this year will be a special focus on the influential women in Venice’s history. The Grand Homes Tour begins and concludes at the gazebo in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave.”
The news release notes capacity will be limited to ensure social distancing is maintained and facemasks are required.
Advanced registration is required and can be done by emailing vmuseum@venicegov.com or calling 941-486-2487.
The tour cost $20; with payment needing to be exact cash, the news release notes.
For more information, contact the Venice Museum by calling 941-486-2487.
