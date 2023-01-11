VENICE — Sebastian Liseo is back again for the 21st year to lead walking tours of Historic Venice to and from the Gazebo in Centennial Park at 200 W. Venice Avenue.
Hosted by the museum, Liseo will lead tour-goers to stately homes on West Venice Avenue and other areas with significant homes and parks dating to the era of city planner John Nolen and landscape architect Prentiss French.
French designed the landscape of West Venice Avenue as well as most of the John Nolen-planned park areas.
This year, as well as discussing the Mediterranean architecture and early people of Venice, Liseo will also talk about this area’s Native American history, which dates back thousands of years.
The tour begins at 10 a.m., and takes about 90 minutes. It begins and ends at the Gazebo. This Walking Tour runs weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays through mid April.
“Learn the different forms of architecture that make the Mediterranean style so prominent in the city of Venice,” the news release states.
Liseo will talk about those who owned and built the homes and how they played an important role in the development of the city.
The Grand Homes Tour begins and concludes at the gazebo in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave. The cost is $25.
Advanced registration is required and can be done by emailing vmuseum@venicegov.com or by calling 941-486-2487.
Provide the names of each person on the registration and the date of the tour being booked. Payment needs to be exact cash to Liseo the day of the tour.
Walk-ups cannot be accommodated as the walking tour size needs to be limited for safety.
For more information, contact the Venice Museum by calling 941-486-2487. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Venice Museum and Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center.
