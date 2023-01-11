VENICE — Sebastian Liseo is back again for the 21st year to lead walking tours of Historic Venice to and from the Gazebo in Centennial Park at 200 W. Venice Avenue.

Hosted by the museum, Liseo will lead tour-goers to stately homes on West Venice Avenue and other areas with significant homes and parks dating to the era of city planner John Nolen and landscape architect Prentiss French.


