VENICE — In an effort to add to the city’s tree canopy, Venice will be giving away 50 trees to residents on Jan. 21 at the Monty Andrews Arboretum in West Blalock Park.
The only catch is you have to register and make the cut.
Registration goes live on the city website, VeniceGov.com, on Monday, Jan. 4. Look for “Register for a Free Tree” under either the “I Want To” or “Residents” header.
You’ll be able to pick from among five species: bald cypress; American elm; red maple; Dahoon holly; or South Florida slash pine.
There’s a limit of one tree per registered household — no walk-ups.
“Tree canopies produce oxygen, absorb air pollutants, help control stormwater runoff and help reduce energy cost, just to name a few benefits,” city arborist Jim Yelverton writes in the January city newsletter.
His column also offers tips from the Arbor Day Foundation for planting a containerized tree, if you get one. Among them:
• The hole should be three to four times wider than the container, with sloping sides.
• When you remove the tree from the container, keep the soil around the roots intact.
• If the tree is root-bound, cut an X across the bottom of the root ball and extend the slices up along the sides.
• Make sure that the root collar is slightly above ground level and the soil is just below the root collar.
• Make a basin to hold water around the hole and give the tree a good watering. When the water soaks in, lay mulch 2-4 inches deep in a 3-foot diameter area around the base of the tree, but not touching the trunk.
• Keep the soil and mulch moist but not soggy. Water every seven to 10 days, slowly at the dripline, during dry weather. Water generously, but not so much that you leave standing water.
• Remove tags and labels and prune broken or dead branches.
• No fertilizer, potting soil or chemicals. They’re not suited to young trees.
You can get 10 free trees with a membership in the Arbor Day Foundation. Visit ArborDay.org.
Yelverton joined the city a little over two years ago, hired as its first staff arborist as part of a plan for Venice to take over the regulation of trees in the city from Sarasota County.
A certified master arborist, he oversees the tree protection regulations he helped draft and advises the Planning Department on landscaping matters, including plan review and site inspections.
For more information, contact Yelverton at 941-882-7433 orjyelverton@venicegov.com.
