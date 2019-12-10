VENICE — Thousands took to the banks of the Venice Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday night to watch the annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade.
Dozens of boats took part in the Venice tradition, with some lighted up as pirate ships while others were decorated as Christmas trees or other holiday themes celebrating the season.
Residents and visitors lined along the waterway all evening. The event began at 6 p.m.
The event takes place the first Saturday in December with the next one already scheduled for Dec. 5, 2020.
More photographs from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/venice.
More information is available at www.venicechristmasboatparade.com.
