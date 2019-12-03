VENICE - Thousands of people took places in Saturday night's annual Venice Holiday Parade - with many more thousands watching the 44th year of the event.
Dozens of floats - from Santa Claus to the Venice High School marching band to the Nokomis Drum Circle marched up West Venice Avenue and down Nokomis Avenue for more than two hours.
Candy canes were handed out and a Florida snow of bubbles fell on the heads of parade-goers once the event stepped off.
Prior to it, the organizers had pre-parade entertainment at the intersection of Venice and Nokomis avenues.
It was the 19th parade organized by Bob and Sue Hebert.
