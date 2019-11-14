If you want to get down and dirty, do it now, before the official opening of this year’s chalk festival.
Chalk Festival 2019 is scheduled for Friday through Monday at Venice Municipal Airport but for those who want to go behind the scenes with the artists, the time is now.
This is when Kurt Wenner aka “The Godfather of Chalk” and his fellow chalk artists are creating their masterpieces.
This festival is said to be the largest gathering of pavement artists and the largest display of pavement illusions in the world.
While the theme for this year is “Garden of Wonders,” the largest draw may well be the largest work, the Guinness World Record-setting megalodon shark for the 2014 festival, which also was held at Venice Municipal Airport.
Wenner is here this week to recreate the record-holder but with a few modifications no doubt planned to make it even more realistic.
Because the original piece was painted with special chalk paint instead of chalk used on blackboards, and because it was painted on an unused airport runway, remnants of the original remain.
In addition to Wenner, other notable pavement artists will create a variety of large works — some on the pavement and some on vertical surfaces.
For those who have never experienced these 3-D creations, consider that when the giant megalodon shark is completed, a person standing in the open mouth of the creature will appear to be on the verge of being swallowed by the shark, which is the size of about two football fields.
It is even larger than the 60-foot megalodon sharks who swam above what is today Florida, many millions of years ago. More than 50 artists painted the record holder in 2014. That will be true here this year and they will do it this week.
Divers offshore in Venice (about a mile from the beach) often find shark teeth the size of a human hand. Consider that sharks have seven rows of teeth and that when they lose a tooth, one from the next row moves forward to take its place. To see such specimens, head to the local shell shops in downtown Venice, Venice Museum and Archives or, next spring, the annual Shark Tooth Festival, where you can meet some of the divers and other fossil collectors.
But this week, you can safely get quite close to a record-setting megalodon. This also is the time to snag early bird ticket deals for the weekend show.
For more information, visit chalkfestival.org.
