VENICE — The Venice Area Historical Society has added another online-only presentation.
The lecture series, titled “Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You,” features reenactor Kathryn Chesley looking at the life of Rose Phillips Wilson, who was in charge of a Sarasota newspaper more than a century ago.
“Her editorials spearheaded many changes in the area, including the period when Sarasota became a county and women were encouraged to vote,” the society said.
The viewing lasts about 41 minutes.
It is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5m_ZSj9crc.
The series is a part of the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series, which is sponsored by the VAHS with permanent funding from the Bill Jervey, Jr. Charitable Foundation.
For more information about VAHS, visit www.veniceareahistoricalsociety.org or email information@veniceareahistoricalsociety.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.