VENICE — The Venice Area Historical Society has added another online-only presentation.

The lecture series, titled “Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You,” features reenactor Kathryn Chesley looking at the life of Rose Phillips Wilson, who was in charge of a Sarasota newspaper more than a century ago.

“Her editorials spearheaded many changes in the area, including the period when Sarasota became a county and women were encouraged to vote,” the society said.

The viewing lasts about 41 minutes.

It is available online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5m_ZSj9crc.

The series is a part of the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series, which is sponsored by the VAHS with permanent funding from the Bill Jervey, Jr. Charitable Foundation.

For more information about VAHS, visit www.veniceareahistoricalsociety.org or email information@veniceareahistoricalsociety.org.

