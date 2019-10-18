There’s been an uptick of dogs in the area biting gopher tortoises and seriously injuring them.
This has prompted the wildlife centers to put a call out to dog owners: Pay attention to what your dog is doing outside.
Peace River Wildlife Center posted photos Tuesday on Facebook of tortoises it is treating that have recently been injured.
Just this month, six gopher tortoises arrived there after suffering dog bites.
In September, three were brought in as a result of dog bites, and one in August.
The most common cause of injury for gopher tortoises is being hit by cars, but bites can seriously injure them also.
“Whether it’s from a loose dog finding a ‘live rawhide’ or from a tortoise wandering into a fenced yard, dogs can cause a lot of damage fast to a tortoise or turtle,” PRWC said on Facebook.
Before viewing a photo of one of the injured tortoises, hiding inside its shell, front legs in front of its eyes, and upper shell bloody, Facebook warned “this photo may show violent or graphic content.”
“It happens all the time, every now and then we get a confluence of a bunch (of tortoises),” PRWC veterinarian Robin Jenkins said.
She said for dogs, they are hunters, it is a natural instinct for them to be curious about gopher tortoises. Some will try to play with the animals, while others may try to eat it.
She said that dog owners should be aware of where their dogs are when they’re outside, and what they’re doing. She added that if they notice an injured animal, they should bring it to PRWC immediately, because sometimes a seemingly minor injury could have devastating consequences.
“We do what we can, the challenges with tortoises, is their spinal cord is attached to the upper shell, it’s very easily damaged when a tooth goes through that,” Jenkins said. “When there’s spinal damage done, there’s very little we can do.”
Jenkins said the Plastron, the lower shell, is a common place to be bit. The Gular Plate, on their under chin, dogs love to chew that off, she added. She said that tortoises are capable of healing, though often slowly, as long as their wound doesn’t get infected.
When an owner brings in an injured tortoise, she always asks about the breed of the animal that chewed on it.
Jenkins said any and every breed can be responsible for attacking a gopher tortoise. Depending on their breed, the injuries sustained can vary. Jenkins explained a terrier will tend to snap and shake the tortoise, which typically results in spinal damage. While a lab has a soft mouth, and will typically pick up the tortoise and bring it to their owner, usually without hurting it at all.
The recovery time for the injured also varies, and depends on the severity of their injuries. Jenkins said that PWRC has had tortoises in their care for over a year recovering.
She added that as tortoises are notoriously slow, death will also be slow. She said that if a dog owner realizes the tortoise’s injuries could be fatal, they should still bring the animal in to be euthanized.
Jenkins also predicts that when season begins, they will see an uptick in tortoises that have been hit by cars due to increased traffic.
In Florida, the gopher tortoise is listed as threatened, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
