Water colors

Refurbishments underway way up high

Water tower work

Ralph Butler, a worker with Suez/Utility Service Company Inc. works on repainting a logo for the city of Venice on Wednesday.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO

VENICE — A fresh coat of paint and new logo is being applied to the Venice water tower on the north side of the city.

Suez/Utility Services Company Inc. has been contracted for the work. Its worker, Ralph Butler, is the logo artist for the work, according to the firm.

This week, Butler was starting to outline the city of Venice logo on the tank, city officials noted.

“It is hard to believe he does all of this by hand,” Venice Utilities Department WTP Maintenance Supervisor Sam deMartino stated. “It is very impressive to say the least.”

The tank was recoated with sky blue color about two weeks ago, according to deMartino. The contractors are set to continue the work for about two more weeks, he said.

“You will slowly see the logo begin to take shape by the end of this week/beginning of next,” deMartino wrote.

