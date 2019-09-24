VENICE - An emergency repair to a water main is leading to a water outage until at least 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Egret Walk Lane in Venice. 

The city of Venice said the affected areas include homes in the area of 644-692 Egret Walk Lane and 645-685 Egret Walk Lane.

"The affected areas will be required to boil water for consumption only (drinking, cooking) for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded, or use bottled water," the city said in its news release. 

For more information, residents can call Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

