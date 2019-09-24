VENICE - An emergency repair to a water main is leading to a water outage until at least 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Egret Walk Lane in Venice.
The city of Venice said the affected areas include homes in the area of 644-692 Egret Walk Lane and 645-685 Egret Walk Lane.
"The affected areas will be required to boil water for consumption only (drinking, cooking) for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded, or use bottled water," the city said in its news release.
For more information, residents can call Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.