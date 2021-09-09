Sorry, an error occurred.
This week's top entertainment stories.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
VENICE — There will be a scheduled potable water outage Monday, Sept. 13, Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a water main repair.
The affected areas are 608-690 White Pine Tree Road and 752 and 756 White Pine Tree Road.
Residents in the affected area will be required to boil water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.
Businesses and residents have been notified and an Alert Sarasota County notification has been sent out.
The advisory is also posted on the city website at:
VeniceGov.com.
This project is part of the Venice Utilities Department’s continued renovation of the city's 90-year-old utility system on which it is spending about $10 million annually.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.