VENICE — There will be a scheduled potable water outage Monday, Sept. 13, Tuesday, Sept. 14, and Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a water main repair.

The affected areas are 608-690 White Pine Tree Road and 752 and 756 White Pine Tree Road.

Residents in the affected area will be required to boil water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.

Businesses and residents have been notified and an Alert Sarasota County notification has been sent out.

The advisory is also posted on the city website at:

VeniceGov.com.

This project is part of the Venice Utilities Department’s continued renovation of the city's 90-year-old utility system on which it is spending about $10 million annually.

For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

