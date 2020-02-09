Water outages set for Monday, Tuesday
Two water outages with boil-water advisories are scheduled for next week in Venice.
The first outage will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. The affected areas will be 625, 657 and 661 South Tamiami Trail.
The second water outage will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The affected areas will be 704-748 Golf Drive (even numbers); 753 Guild Drive; 108, 109, 201 and 451 Pine Grove Drive.
People in the affected areas will be required to boil water for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes, or use bottled water.
This precautionary period will extend for 72 hours or until the boil-water advisory is rescinded.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Road closures
• The contractor on the Capri Isles Bridge Replacement Project will begin driving test piles on Monday, Feb. 10, for approximately two days. Once the bridge demolition is complete, pile driving for the remainder of the bridge will begin and is expected to last about two weeks.
This construction work will cause noise that may be heard up to a half-mile away.
Southbound motorists are being detoured on Edmondson Road to Auburn Road. Northbound motorists are being detoured on Ridgewood Avenue to Pinebrook Road.
Local traffic only is allowed on Capri Isles Boulevard north and south of the bridge. Golfers should enter the golf course from the south.
The bridge is scheduled to be opened to motorists by June 30.
For more information, contact Jack Knowlton, of American Consulting, at 813-927-4714 or jknowlton@acp-fl.com.
• Seaboard Avenue at U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice, will be closed to traffic from Monday, Feb. 10, through Wednesday, Feb. 12, for drainage system installation.
• The eastern entrance to the Auburn Woods neighborhood off East Venice Avenue will be closed starting Wednesday, Feb. 12, and is expected to reopen Wednesday, Feb. 26.
A developer is doing a utilities tie-in at this location that will require excavation and underground work to the utilities system.
The western entrance to Auburn Woods will remain open.
Community cleanups
Sarasota County holds a free community cleanup in the South Venice area from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8.
Dumpsters will be available at the South Venice Community Center, 720 Alligator Drive; South Venice Ferry Landing, 2000 block of Lemon Bay Drive; and Seaboard Drive near Orange Street.
Appliances and tires will only be accepted at the South Venice Community Center site.
A community cleanup is scheduled for the Nokomis area from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22.
Dumpsters will be available at the Nokomis Community Center, 234 East Nippino Trail, and River Boulevard at Adriatic Street.
Hazardous materials, including paint, auto parts, electronics, televisions and computers, will not be accepted at any dumpster location. They should be taken to the South Chemical Collection Center, 250 South Jackson Road, Venice; the Citizens Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail, Nokomis; or the North Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Government closures
Venice City Hall will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, for the observance of the Presidents Day holiday.
City Hall will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 8 a.m.
In the event of utilities service emergencies such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is for emergencies only.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.
