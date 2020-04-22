Kayak

Venice residents, from left, John and Caroline Hammond, are followed by their friends April and Ed Hess on Tuesday afternoon at Blackburn Point Park.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

BLACKBURN POINT — While stay-at-home is still recommended, residents continue to get fresh air at waterways with their own boats and kayaks.

The parking spaces at Blackburn Park were all filled with some people having small family picnics, reading books and watching nature while others put their boats and kayaks to go into Blackburn Point Park to check out the mullets and pelicans in Dryman Bay.

Venice residents Caroline and John Hammond met up with their friends Ed and April Hess so the foursome could go kayaking while maintaining social distance.

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments