ENGLEWOOD — Organizers say they are cautiously optimistic Englewood will be the stage for the Sixth Annual Englewood Beach Waterfest and Offshore Powerboat Association’s World Championship in November.
“(Waterfest) will be working closely with our local and county government officials, first responders and ancillary organizations to move cautiously toward the planning of this year’s event,” said Steve Gardiner, Waterfest president in a news release.
Waterfest, including Gardiner and its board of directors, is an all-volunteer event.
Like previous years, Waterfest turns to the community for its success.
OPA racing plans
Like Waterfest, the Offshore Powerboat Association is navigating the pandemic cautiously.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OPA curtailed its racing season. The association has tentatively scheduled its first race for the 2020 season for Aug. 14-18 at Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Four subsequent racing venues are scheduled before the powerboat teams return to Englewood.
The OPA world championships are scheduled for Nov. 19-22 off Manasota Key and at Englewood Beach.
Most of the powerboat teams appear ready to get back onto the water and race.
Of OPA’s 110 teams 60% have already registered for the races, OPA spokeswoman Dee Ungarten said. Racing teams, however, sign up and are officially registered during race week, she said.
Call for support
As it has in previous years, the success of Waterfest depends upon support from the community.
“As we move forward in June, our marketing team is busy working on the final stages of development of our newly expanded and soon-to-be-released website,” Gardiner said.
The support of local sponsors and more than 300 volunteers have made Waterfest a success. An independent study estimated in 2016, Waterfest generated $5.5 million to Charlotte County and Englewood from the out-of-county visitors and racing teams.
“We will need those physical and financial systems within the local community to support the mission of Waterfest more than ever,” Gardiner said.
Waterfest is more than boat racing, and includes other festivities like pre-race “power up” parties, the annual block party on West Dearborn Street, and a Family Conservation Center at the races.
And it is not inexpensive to stage.
Counting in-kind and financial donations, Waterfest cost $350,000 to stage. But as a tax exempt, nonprofit group, Waterfest has donated whatever profit it does bring in to local charities and nonprofit causes.
Charlotte County commissioners are helping.
Commissioners recently voted unanimously to provide $50,000 worth of in-kind services to the Waterfest organization.
The in-kind grant is intended to offset expenses for Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies, fire and EMS, permitting fees, county Parks and Recreation services and transit services.
“It’s an amazing event,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said at the meeting.
Recognition of Waterfest extends beyond the county boundaries.
For the second consecutive year, the Southeast Tourism Society named Englewood Beach Waterfest as one of its top 20 Southeast events for November 2020. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites, Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.
It noted Waterfest Village and the Family Conservation Center has exhibits showcasing conservation of the regions’s marine life and beaches along with food, entertainment and the races.
“For 35 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program,” said Monica Smith, president and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events.”
For Waterfest organizers, this is just the beginning of ensuring this year’s event is as successful as previous five years. As it has in the past, the success of Waterfest depends upon its volunteers and community support.
“We’re hoping to start our sponsorship drive in the next month,” Gardiner told commissioners.
He assured commissioners Waterfest will follow all CDC, state and other health guidelines. His hope, however, is that the pandemic will be quelled by November so thousands can enjoy the racing.
“We’ll see,” Gardiner said.
