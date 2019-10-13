NOKOMIS — The third Venice-area Wawa Gas Station and Convenience store opens at 102 N. Tamiami Trail in Nokomis on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with customers, associates and community members at 9 a.m.
Celebrations include a free T-shirt for the first 100 customers through the door, while supplies last. Free coffee is being served for four days from Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 20.
There will be a Signature Hoagies-for-Heroes hoagie making competition between The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County and All Faiths Food Bank.
Donations of $1,000 will be made to each organization.
The project has been watched by drivers using U.S.41, Tamiami Trail for more than three years. The project was first proposed for the northwest corner of Albee Road West and U.S. 41 in Nokomis.
The proposal attracted caused split thoughts and failed to move forward, subsequently a second proposal was approved for the southwest corner.
The new location adjoins the new Hilton Home2 Suites Hotel on Albee Road West, a $12.6 million, 100-room hotel.
There are two other Wawa locations around Venice, the first opened at 2344 S. Tamiami Trail and the junction of U.S. Route 766 in South Venice. The second is at 2970 Executive Drive at the Jacaranda/Interstate 75 Interchange.
First Rotary Legacy Trail ride and picnic
VENICE — As organizers approach the Rotary Ride to End Polio Now on Saturday, Oct. 26, they remind cyclists and families they can still enter the event.
Bring bikes to the Legacy Park alongside the Venice Avenue Bridge by the intracoastal to sign-in from 8.30 a.m. -10.30 a.m.
Signs will be posted along the route and there will be free water stations.
Adding to the fun, Venice Nokomis Rotary Club members will have a celebration picnic party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for at Legacy Park.
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and can purchase available T-shirts. Family fun includes a cornhole mini-tournament and the Real Bikes raffle for the $620 bicycle and other prizes.
“Registration has been extended and will continue until the morning of the event,” Rotarian President Wendy North said. “We will have a shirts and food for people already registered and encourage more participants to sign-in online at https://www.venicenokomisrotary.org.”
Real Bikes Venice & Englewood at 581 U.S.41 Bypass in Bird Bay Plaza near the Legacy Trail Overpass will provide pre-ride safety checks at the store and in the Real Bikes tent at the event, said Carl Poleschner store manager.
There will be demonstrations of sporting and powered bicycles.
As event sponsor Real Bikes is donating the Grand Prize of a $620 Jamis Hudson Bicycle with all required riding accessories and additional prizes.
The raffle prize drawing takes place at Legacy Park at 1 p.m., ticket holders need not be present to win.
Rider registration starts at 8 a.m., adults $25, children under 12 free.
Adults receive a T-shirt, wrist band, lunch and beverage, children’s T-shirts $12 each. For details and to participate visit Facebook @venicenokomisrotary or the club at venicenokomisrotary.
All proceeds from this event by Venice Nokomis Rotary Club members will be used to help fight polio.
Pickleball in Englewood wanted
ENGLEWOOD — More than 60 people, overwhelmingly pickleball and tennis enthusiasts, had a chance to see Thursday what new amenities Sarasota County plans in the Englewood area.
Sarasota County Parks staff learned Englewood tennis and pickleballers are chafing a bit over the use of the existing courts.
The county will be building eight more lighted, outdoor pickleball courts at the Sports Complex, bringing the number of courts at the complex to 20 outdoor and six indoor courts. The additional pickleball courts will allow the park to host small to mid-sized tournaments.
County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler explained how, a year ago, the Sarasota County Commission gave parks staff marching orders to provide more courts for pickleballers throughout the county.
Additionally, new LED lighting will be provided to the two unlit youth soccer fields at the Sports Complex. The new lighting is designed to illuminate just the fields or courts and not to spill over into surrounding neighborhoods.
The county is collecting public input and suggestions that will then be presented to the county’s parks advisory board before going before county commissioners. Anyone who didn’t attend the meeting but still wishes to offer input or for more information, email parksonline@scgov.net or call 941-861-5000.
