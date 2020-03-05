Do you know there are approximately 50 million Americans with some level of hearing loss?
In Sarasota and Manatee counties, there are about 160,000 people with hearing loss.
Most people wait seven years before getting help with their hearing loss. Family and friends often notice hearing loss before the person with the hearing challenges does.
Signs of hearing loss
• TV is too loud
• Requests many repeats
• Not hearing the doorbell and telephone
• Fading away from conversation
• Jumps when you appear
Reasons people avoid help
• Denial — people with hearing loss will accuse you of mumbling
• Vanity — people don’t want to wear a hearing aid in case it makes them look old, weak or feeble
• Cost — People are concerned about the cost of hearing aids
• Stigma — There is a stigma attached to hearing loss
Hearing loss and brain size
Dr. Frank Lin and researchers from Johns Hopkins University, along with the Agency for Aged, found that as we age our brains shrink, and that the brains of people with hearing loss shrink more than those of people with normal hearing.
Untreated hearing loss can increase the risk of dementia, falls, hospitalization diminished physical and mental health overall. The sooner the hearing loss is treated the less risk of brain deafness and dementia.
Seek treatment
Go to your regular doctor and get a hearing test. If there is a problem, the doctor will refer you to an audiologist. You will find out what kind of hearing loss you have and how you may be helped.
Conductive hearing loss can usually be fixed by removal of built-up wax, a foreign body (such as a bug, candy paper) in the ear.
Audiologists can always tell if you have been using Q-Tips, as the wax is pushed down the ear canal, becomes compressed and painful.
The audiologists like to say: “Don’t put anything in your ear smaller than your elbow.”
Sensorineural hearing loss (nerve deafness) is usually permanent and cannot be cured, but can often be helped with hearing aids, cochlear implants and assistive listening devices.
Hearing aids: We all want to wear the cute little in the canal hearing aids. However, the bigger the hearing loss, the bigger the hearing aid. However, nowadays, hearing aids are becoming smaller by using the latest technologies.
Cochlear implants: If you get to the point where you lose your hearing and hearing aids no longer help, it may be time to check into a cochlear implant. A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that can help provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf.
Programming
Hearing aids and cochlear implants are not like glasses. You don’t put them on and experience “20/20” hearing. You need the patience to go back to the provider for programming until you get the sound and clarity you can live with.
Communication strategies
• Try not to bluff
• Hearing loss is invisible. Tell people how they may best communicate with you
• Sit with your back to the light, so you can see their face
• Choose a quiet table in a restaurant – away from the kitchen
• Go to a restaurant at less busy times
• Ask for the music to be turned down
Communication strategies for a hearing person to communicate with a one with hearing loss
• Get his/her attention
• Face him/her
• Remove objects from your mouth like gum
• Try to keep hands away from the mouth
• Speak slowly and clearly – shouting does not help
• Speak to the person, not to an intermediary
Auditory training
• Train the brain to hear sounds it has not heard in a long time
• Training exercises can be found online
• LACE (Language and Communication Enhancement)
• Read My Quips
• Assistive Listening Devices
• Captioned and amplified phone (free for Florida residents with proof of hearing loss)
• Bed shaker alarm
• Strobe light fire alarm
• Flashing doorbell ringer
• Hearing aid/cochlear implant dryer
• Captioned glasses at all Regal cinemas in the country
• Hearing Loop Systems
• Hearing Loss Support Group
• Hearing Loss Association of America — where you will meet others with hearing loss, be able to share stories and help each other out by sharing information.
Helen Keller, (blind and deaf author and political activist) said, “Blindness takes you away from things. Deafness takes you away from people’’.
In this age of technology, folks with hearing problems can choose to stay connected to people.
To remain in this world of communication. Not out of it.
You need not face hearing loss alone. Contact the local chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America, where you will find education, information, support and advocacy from the members and peer mentors. For more information, go to info@hlas.org or call 941 244 0452.
