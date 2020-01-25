“Caroline, or Change,” newly open at Westcoast Black Theatre, is a great show with a few bonuses — Janey Jones in the lead role of Caroline Thibodeaux and Theresa Stanley as “The Moon.”
Like many WBTT fans, I have watched Jones and Stanley improve with every show as their careers took off under the guidance of WBTT founder Nate Jacobs.
To see them both, accompanied by the strong cast of this show in the first season is the company’s fabulous new theater is a triple bonus.
The show itself, set in the turbulent era of 1963 — Kennedy and Martin Luther King assassinations plus so much other racial strife, religious prejudice and more — has as much educational value as entertainment.
Caroline is the maid in a Jewish household in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Once happily married (until her husband returned from the war to find no jobs for black people, something that changed his personality for the worse), is raising four children on her small salary.
Her employers, the Gellmans, have their own struggles as the new wife of a widower tries to be a mother to young Noah — who seems to have his own way of dealing with the step-mother/despondent father situation.
He becomes attached to Caroline even to the point of “forgetting” small change in his pants pockets to help ease Caroline’s financial problems. Tommy Lelyo and Charlie Shoemakers alternate in the role of Noah.
His stepmother does not see things that way and sets out to teach him about the value of money. She tells Caroline to keep any of the money she finds — not only in Noah’s pockets but also in the father’s pockets.
When an uncle gives Noah $20 as a Hanukkah present, the situation becomes more strained. With four children under her care, Caroline can really use $20; while even Noah realizes that is too much money to lose because he was careless.
Since most of the action takes place in the basement, a washer and dryer and ironing board, etc. are key aspects of this show, too.
Nicki Ervin is the show’s music director. The set is by Michael Newton-Brown, with lighting by Michael Pasquini. The production stage manager is Juanita Munford. Jim Weaver is the show’s director and choreographer.
Not only is the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe off to a good start as its main stage season opens, but the theater itself is still cause for celebration.
“Caroline” continues through Feb. 16 Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The theater is at 1012 North Orange Ave., Sarasota. For tickets, call 941-366-1505 or visit: westcoastblacktheatre.org.
