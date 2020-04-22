SARASOTA — COVID-19 has damaged local arts communities in financial ways.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is among them, losing an estimated hundreds of thousands of dollars due to show cancellations.
In a news release, it says the area’s “ “miracle theater” is, itself, “looking for a miracle.”
They are hopeful the Giving Challenge may assist.
“A miracle has appeared in the form of a $25,000 challenge match to bolster donations during the 24-hour online philanthropic event,” Sharon Kunkle of the theater said in a statement.
“Funds raised through the Giving Challenge will help to get the organization through this period when no revenues are coming in,” she wrote. “Additionally, they will provide resources to help WBTT shift its operations — with regard to keeping its education and mentorship efforts strong and available through virtual means — until a return to a traditional live format is possible and safe.”
The theater’s donor group includes Board Chair Marian Moss, Executive Director Julie Leach and her husband, Brock, along with supporters Sy and Shelley Goldblatt.
“While the Giving Challenge is boosted by a match from The Patterson Foundation for gifts from unique donors of between $25-$100, the $25,000 match applies to the first $25,000 in funds raised by WBTT, regardless of donor gift size and frequency,” Kunkle said in a news release.
The theater is applying for COVID-19-related small business loans and grants.
“While we understand much focus is on social services during this difficult time, it is our fervent hope that donors won’t overlook our community’s arts organizations — like WBTT — as the Giving Challenge plays out,” Moss said. “The arts are vital to our region’s quality of life, economy and tourist trade; additionally, they are a ‘virtual’ lifeline for people under the stay-at-home order. WBTT has proven its value and importance to our community; I’m thrilled to be able to support this incredible organization and hope our match will inspire others to support WBTT, too.”
Kunkle said the theater could lose as much as $400,000 in revenue “and will likely put WBTT in the red for the season.”
“While our prior fiscal health has put us in a less dire situation than it could be, our ability to raise funds from generous supporters is going to be critical to the long-term survival of our company,” said Julie Leach. “While we are working on securing available grant and loan funding, and working to rally support through the upcoming Giving Challenge, we are also trying to figure out how we can transition our operations in order to continue our impact and reach throughout the community. We are hoping the Giving Challenge — with the boost from our match — will help to get us through the worst of this crisis until the day when we can resume our traditional activities.”
The WBTT original musical “Ruby” — scheduled to open April 15 — has been slotted into the 2020-21 season.
Season subscribers will receive 2020-2021 subscription packages in June; single tickets go on sale in September. For more information, visit www.westcoastblacktheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.