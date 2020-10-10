SARASOTA — While its freshly renovated theater remains empty due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is determined to keep its artists working and the community entertained safely.
The arts organization presents an open-air concert series that began Friday featuring a live band led by Resident Music Director and bass player James “Jay” Dodge II, accompanying a variety of popular WBTT artists, in WBTT’s newly created safe, outdoor seating area.
Joining Dodge were Todd Bellamy, piano; Jamar Camp, auxiliary keys; Brad Foutch, guitar; and Etienne “EJ” Porter, drums.
Raleigh Mosely, Henry Washington and more of WBTT’s favorite singers beltes out soul hits of the 1970s.
“I decided to begin our open-air series with what WBTT does best,” said Nate Jacobs, WBTT’s founder and artistic director. “I feel the music of the ‘70s is the perfect choice to lift the hearts and spirits of our patrons during a time when we all could all use some inspiration.”
Artists will perform under the awning along the west side of the theater building while patrons watch from the closest areas of the parking lot. Small tables within painted 6-foot circles to ensure safe distancing will accommodate one or two guests each.
Tickets will be sold in two-week increments to accommodate exchanges for inclement weather.
Tickets must be purchased online by noon the day of the performance; there will be no door sales. There will be temperature checks at the gate and masks will be required unless patrons are actively eating or drinking.
No food or drink may be brought in with patrons. Beer, wine and light snacks will be served prior to the start of the show tableside to avoid patrons waiting in line.
“Our artists are longing to perform,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “While the current COVID-19 situation across the country has impacted our ability to present on-stage Equity shows to open our performance season, we are pleased to offer a high-energy, convenient and safe option for community members who are looking for some outdoor entertainment.
“This model should get us through the pandemic, until a time when we can return to productions inside our beautiful theater building.”
Future offerings will be announced as plans are firmed up. Under consideration is a holiday concert, should WBTT be unable to perform “Black Nativity” as previously planned.
Tickets are now available; the cost is $40 for adults, $20 for students and active military. Go to WestCoastBlackTheatre.org or call the box office at 941-366-1505.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe of Florida Inc. is the only professional black theater company on Florida’s West Coast.
Its mission is to produce professional theater that promotes and celebrates the African American experience; to attract diverse audiences; to support and develop African American artists; and to build the self-esteem of African American youth.
For more information, visit WestCoastBlackTheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
