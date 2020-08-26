As the 20th century poet Edna St. Vincent Millay once observed: “It’s not one damn thing after another; it’s one damn thing over and over.”
It recently came to light that another of Venice’s original homes, built in the mid-1920s during the time of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, is destined for the wrecking ball.
The owners of the historic house at 233 Pensacola Road have been given permission to demolish the house with the intention of building a new home in its place.
At its Aug. 13 meeting, the city’s Architectural Review Board granted the owners permission to tear down the home, but deferred granting them permission to build a new house on the site.
This action was taken without any input from the Historic Preservation Board or others involved with preserving Venice’s unique heritage.
This is not an isolated incident. Hardly a year goes by that one of our historic buildings is not in jeopardy of being destroyed. As I write this, one of our downtown Venice Avenue shops will potentially be replaced with a modern retail building complete with a rooftop restaurant. As a result, those of us who are passionate about holding on to that which makes Venice unique, run from one potential loss to another.
And often, we are too late to make a difference.
Why does this situation exist? Because our city leaders have neglected to address the 94-year-old elephant in the room. There are virtually no statutes in place to protect the more than 100 buildings on the island that were constructed between 1926 and 1928.
Of that number, only six are listed on the city’s register of historic places — an application has been made to add a seventh. And the HPB, whose purpose is to advise the City Council on such matters is, for the most part, ignored by other advisory boards and even by city leaders themselves. Community volunteers who serve on the HPB have become so frustrated with the situation, they considered dissolving the board entirely at their Aug. 21 meeting.
Yes, these old buildings cost money to repair and maintain. They lack some of the space and conveniences to be found in modern residences. And the rights of homeowners need to be considered. But these majestic homes from a bygone era are the very reason that visitors flock to our community, to remind themselves of places where they grew up, in a time when life was simpler.
“People don’t come here to take their picture in front of the Bank of America building,” as one resident recently said.
When an effort is made to demolish one of our historic buildings, something you will hear is that it’s just one small building among many. Are you familiar with the children’s book, “The Giving Tree?” It’s a story about the relationship between a little boy and a tree that loves him.
As the boy grows older, he keeps coming back to the tree to ask for lumber to build a tree house, a home, etc. The story ends when the little boy is now an old man and all that is left of the tree is a stump. All the old man wants is a place to sit and all the tree can offer him is a seat on the stump.
I’m close to being that old man in Shel Silverstein’s story and I probably won’t be around to see the end result. If steps are not taken to protect and preserve our unique heritage, however, Venice will become just another affluent community like Palm Beach or Naples.
One day, our children and grandchildren will look around and wonder why did we allow this complacency to happen?
Venice leaders, if you truly want to reverse this downward spiral, then let me make some suggestions:
First, council members need to lead and, with input from the community, initiate conversation about what it wants to do with its unique heritage. John Nolen designed a utopian city in Venice, one that is still revered by urban planners as the model for communities of tomorrow. What do we want to preserve and how do we intend to do it?
Secondly, get behind your Historic Preservation Board and give this advisory group that reports to you the proverbial sticks and carrots to fulfill your plan. And force your boards, in this case the HPB and ARB, to sit down and determine ways they can work together to protect the rights of our homeowners while ensuring the long-term objectives of keeping our legacy intact.
Thirdly, the city needs to finally move forward with becoming a Certified Local Government. This, program run by the National Park Service, recognizes places that have good policies and practices for preserving its historic buildings. More than 68 cities and counties throughout Florida — including the city of Sarasota and Sarasota County — are already taking advantage of the numerous resources and grants available, while Venice has been considering membership for more than a decade.
And finally, take advantage of your many volunteers who are passionate about preserving our history. There are at least three historical preservation organizations in town that operate independently of one another and pursue their own interests. As a former president of Venice Heritage, I know there is much these volunteers can do to help preserve and maintain our legacy.
