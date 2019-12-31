Tony McChesney is the first to tell you he isn't a scientist or a marine biologist. He doesn't have a PhD.
But in presentations you won't hear him say he doesn't know much about biology or his science book, like Sam Cook singing "Wonderful World." Instead he laments changes in the environment of his "wonderful world."
McChesney and his family moved to Sarasota County in 1977.
"I'm just a messenger," he told a robust gathering at the Oct. 21 general meeting of the South Venice Civic Association. He said he learned a lot during the past 18 months and that living through red tide "changed my outlook about everything."
Every week the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posts a report regarding the current status of red tide. A bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was observed in Southwest Florida in late October, reminding everyone of the challenges posed by red tide in 2018.
Conditions improved. In Southwest Florida during the week that ended Dec. 6, K. brevis was observed at background and very low concentrations in Sarasota County, and background to medium concentrations in Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties. Bloom concentrations (>100,000 K. brevis cells per liter) were observed in seven samples from estuarine sites in Charlotte and Lee counties, and three samples from coastal or inlet sites in Collier County. High concentrations (>1 million K. brevis cells per liter) were not observed over that week.
Residents of the area experienced much worse conditions last year. But these reports -- in the final quarter of 2019 -- do serve as a reminder that menacing levels of red tide can revisit Southwest Florida.
Across the state, governmental agencies, scientific organizations and nonprofit organizations are mobilizing to prevent red tide from ever again having the impact that it had last year, when 12 coastal counties reported an economic downturn of $130.6 million due to red tide.
It was like a months-long hurricane. The industries most impacted were vacation home and charter boat rentals, hotels and restaurants, four pillars of Florida's large and important tourism industry.
In August, in Englewood, Gov. Ron Desantis launched the Florida Wildlife Commission's rebooted Red Tide Task Force. Among other items, the plan called for spending $2.5 billion over the next four years for Everglades restoration and protection of water resources (a $1 billion increase in spending over the previous four years and the highest level of funding for restoration in Florida’s history).
In June DeSantis signed into law a bill that includes $3 million a year for the next five years to research the causes and impacts of red tide. Mote Marine Laboratory will be involved in that initiative. Meanwhile, small nonprofit organizations also are trying to affect meaningful change.
"We wanted to do something," Tony McChesney, a member of the board of directors of Hands Along the Water, said of his group's response to red tide. "Something was wrong."
Hands Along The Water is a volunteer-driven organization focused on improving the environmental situation of toxic algae blooms occurring in the Gulf of Mexico. Its mission is to protect water and marine life through education and activism.
Hundreds gathered for Hands Along the Water Englewood in August of last year. The event was part of a statewide effort -- including beaches in Venice and Nokomis -- to raise awareness of the need for clean water.
“I’ve lived here 11 years,” Kenneth Drake said at the Englewood event. “This beach should be packed on a Sunday morning. There’s not a soul out there. No one can breathe. Some might say it was this bad in 2014, but it wasn’t here for as long as it was, then. I’ve never had to wear a respirator to come to the beach.”
'Lasting too long'
McChesney and his wife own a home watch business in Boca Grande. During his free time he does what many tourists do. Most of his hobbies involve water; snorkeling, surfing, fishing and kayaking among them.
Both his business and his hobbies put him one inhale away from knowing when things are rotten.
He had experienced a number of red tide outbreaks during the past four decades. Outbreaks come and they go, he said. Some are worse than others.
"But this was red tide on steroids," he said of 2018.
The tourists stayed away. But he and his neighbors lived and worked through it, having never experienced red tide on such a destructive scale.
Hoping to leave a healthier environment for future generations of his family, McChesney says he wanted to find out what was behind the latest outbreak.
"It was lasting too long," he said. "It was killing too many different types of fish and mammals."
You had to cover your face to spend time at the beach. Sinus headaches were prevalent. He reminded South Venice meeting attendees that many bodies of water up North -- and their pollution -- ultimately drain into the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean.
"It's all connected," he said.
Many of the people in the audience were listening soberly while McChesney told his story. Some chuckled when he said it was "kind of ironic now when you turn 50 years old and you find out what your passion is."
Given that the average age of Venetians is 68, maybe they think he'll have plenty of time for other passions.
One thing is certain. McChesney believes that if everyone did more to prevent red tide, as Cooke sang, "What a wonderful world it would be."
For more information about Hands Along The Water, go to handsalongthewater.com.
