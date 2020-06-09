CASEY KEY - The weekend weather, heavily influence by Tropical Storm Cristobol that bowled its way north from Mexico into the U.S. after barreling into Southeast Louisiana on Sunday night.

Waves and wind remained heavy through much of Monday along the coast of Florida.

Dozens of surfers took to area beaches, including the North Jetty.

The winds and waves led to the temporary closure of the South Jetty Walkway over the weekend. It reopened Monday.

