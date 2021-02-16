Weather delays vaccine shipments

VENICE — Despite Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn-Dixie joining the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is still providing the vast majority of local COVID-19 vaccinations.
State-operated “pop-up” sites last week in Venice and this week in Lakewood Ranch have supplemented the effort but the other providers haven’t gotten shots into very many arms yet.
Neither Walmart nor Sam’s Club is offering vaccinations at Sarasota or Charlotte county locations.
Winn-Dixie’s website lists its Fruitville Road, Sarasota, and McCall Road, Englewood, stores as vaccination sites but no appointments were available Tuesday.
And Publix, which was providing vaccinations in a number of counties before the program geared up, has 10 South County sites but no vaccine for new appointments.
“Vaccine shipments are currently delayed due to inclement weather,” its website states. “Please check back for the latest updates regarding the next opportunity to schedule an appointment.”
The company said existing appointments would be honored.
According to multiple news sources, Director of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz, who leads the state’s COVID-19 effort, said he hasn’t been informed how many doses are delayed or when they may be arriving.
More severe winter weather is expected in much of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.
Even registering with the state system can be a hit-or-miss proposition. A local resident reported getting a call offering him and his wife appointments in Miami.
The county department’s website warns that “registering in the state database DOES NOT ENSURE that you will receive a vaccine in Sarasota County at this time.”
Meanwhile, the department conducted a first-shot clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall Tuesday with another one scheduled for Wednesday.
Appointments were scheduled for accounts up to No. 21,163.
About 1,000 second-dose appointments were to go out Tuesday afternoon for a clinic on Thursday for people who received their first dose Jan. 19-22 from the department.
The department doesn’t schedule appointments until the vaccine needed is confirmed or received, a news release stated.
By the numbers
The state reported 6,705 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up 3,000 from the previous day but on proportionally more tests.
The positivity rate was 6.61%, the eighth straight day it’s been below 7%.
But 223 more deaths were reported, making the state’s death toll 29,154 Florida residents.
Sarasota County had 55 more cases Tuesday and saw its positivity rate, 3.33%, stay below 5% for the 12th consecutive day.
The county had 25 deaths, however, possibly reflecting a lag in reporting, as none were reported Monday. Deaths in the county now total 701.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 40 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with 10 of them in the ICU.
It reported no additional deaths and a seven-day positivity rate of 3.7%, up from 3.1% for the prior period.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported 12 COVID-19 patients and two deaths since Friday. Four employees were self-isolating.
Statewide, 4,678 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 65 were in the county — 15 more than on Friday.
ICU bed availability was up to 19.29% statewide and 26.79% in the county. ICU occupancy includes all patients regardless of diagnosis.
The Sarasota County School District reported eight staff and 34 students isolated and 20 staff and 197 students in quarantine Tuesday.
In the prior 48 hours, 13 people had been told to isolate and 31 to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.