Weekend Comedy opens at Off Broadway Palm

Rachel Rndrizel, Ken Quiricoe, Matthew Scott and Autumn O’Ryan appear in “Weekend Comedy” through Feb. 22 at the Off Broadway Palm in Fort Myers.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BROADWAY PALM

FORT MYERS — The Off Broadway Palm Theatre presents “Weekend Comedy” playing now through Feb. 22.

The heartwarming comedy was written by Sam Bobrick and first presented in 1985.

Peggy and Frank, a middle-aged couple who have fallen into a marital rut, rent a cabin with romance on their mind.

But the mood is broken by the arrival of Jill and Tony, a cohabitating couple in their 20s who are madly in love. After finding the four were accidentally booked into the same cabin, they all decide to stay, and a comedic clash of generations is set in motion.

The Off Broadway Palm is a 100-seat theater, located off the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62 with discounts available for children and groups of 20 or more.

Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.

