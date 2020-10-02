Florida has reported 711,804 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.
But the number of COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized is down over 70% since July, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, three of whom were in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate was 1%.
In Sarasota County, there were 160 students excluded — told to stay home because of potential exposure — as of Friday afternoon, and eight active cases.
There have been 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus among students in Charlotte County Public Schools since schools opened. New cases were reported this week at Port Charlotte Middle School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School.
There have been 1,300 students excluded.
Here’s the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, compared to last week’s data:
Florida
Total cases: 711,804 (+15,917 from Sept. 25)
Positive residents: 703,212 (+15,556 from Sept. 25)
Resident hospitalizations: 44,489 (+1,190 from Sept. 25)
Resident deaths: 14,554 (+639 from Sept. 25)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 8,205 (+205 from Sept. 25)
Hospitalizations: 672 (+51 from Sept. 25)
Deaths: 263 (+9 from Sept. 25)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 3,097 (+92 from Sept. 25)
Hospitalizations: 394 (+18 from Sept. 25)
Deaths: 138 (+3 from Sept. 25)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,574 (+21 from Sept. 25)
Hospitalizations: 122 (+2 from Sept. 25)
Deaths: 26 (+1 from from Sept. 25)
Lee County
Positive residents: 20,316 (+387 from Sept. 25)
Hospitalizations: 1,478 (+10 from Sept. 25)
Deaths: 476 (+10 from Sept. 25)
