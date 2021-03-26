NOKOMIS — Venice may be getting a new Wendy’s, at least it would be the latest national restaurant chain to be opening in expanding Nokomis.
Plans have been submitted to Sarasota County for a proposed 2,300 square feet Wendy’s drive-thru restaurant.
It will join the growing number of companies taking spaces at U.S.41 and Albee Road West. It is at the junction at 105 N. Tamiami Trail across from Wawa and from Matthews Currie Ford on U.S. 41.
Proposed plans include seating inside for 30 diners and 14 on the patio, and a drive-thru loop for approximately 10 cars. Parking spaces would be for 19 cars including two handicapped and four bicycles.
Traffic access and exit will be from Albee Farm Road West.
The location was originally acquired for the now-defunct Colonial Bank which paid $1.3 million for the land in July 2007. Subsequently it was sold by the receiver in February 2010 for $640,000 to current owners Stephanie Inc, of Sarasota.
There is one other existing Wendy’s in the Venice area — at 4331 S Tamiami Trail in Venice Village Shoppes in South Venice. There are six locations listed in Sarasota. The restaurant chain now has more than 5,000 franchises and 100 international locations.
In 1969, Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy’s restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. Growing rapidly, the quick-service chain became known for its square beef patties. In 1970, it coined the phrase “pick-up window, originally called the “drive-in window.”
