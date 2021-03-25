WEST VILLAGES — Two cars, both with bumper stickers supporting President Donald Trump, were damaged in a series of shootings Monday and Tuesday in the Sarasota National community, according to authorities.
One victim reported hearing "something like a BB gun firing," a report stated.
The cars were parked in the clubhouse parking lot in broad daylight when the incidents occurred, according to the incident reports from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
One victim believes her 2014 KIA sports utility vehicle was shot between 3:45 and 4 p.m. Monday. The hole went through a "Trump Pence 2020" sticker and the rear window, shattering the entire back window of the car.
"I am upset because someone shot my car and now I have to pay to get my car fixed," Kathy Samborsky told The Venice Gondolier.
Estimated cost of the damages to the car are $500, according to the incident report.
A witness, interviewed Tuesday, said they were working the bag-drop area Monday afternoon when "(witness) heard a loud popping like a gunshot coming from the lot," an incident report states. "(Witness) did not notice any vehicles leaving the area hurriedly or note anything else out of the ordinary."
The second victim parked their 2018 Jeep Latitude in the parking lot for a morning class between 7:45 and 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. When they saw the damage, there was a round hole on the driver's side of the rear lift gate door, just below the rear glass and below a "Trump 2024" bumper sticker, according to the incident report.
Estimated cost of the damages to that car were about $1,000, according to the incident report. A projectile was recovered in the rear seat; it had damaged the vehicle's body, an interior panel and the rear seat.
Sarasota National officials told investigators there were no security cameras in the parking lot where the vandalism occurred. However, a video was requested by authorities for further review, according to the incident report.
Samborsky told authorities she heard a BB gun firing while walking in the lot after finding the damage but could not tell of the origin, according to the incident report.
On Thursday, she said authorities were looking at her vehicle a second time as the inquiry continues.
"I think that there are some people out there that just hate Trump," she said. "It's not right that they are out shooting people's cars; someone is going to get hurt."
She said people haven't been targeting anyone supporting President Joe Biden and is worried someone could get hurt or killed in the situation.
Sarasota National management did not return multiple calls Wednesday and Thursday for comment on the incidents.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office officials said it is an ongoing investigation with no suspects in custody yet.
"It was very scary," Samborsky said. "I thought I was living in a very safe place."
