NORTH PORT — West Villagers for Responsible Government has filed a complaint against North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell with the Florida Commission on Ethics alleging she “surreptitiously” obtained passcodes or credentials for the group’s March 23 online meeting, which was by invitation only.
She faces possible censure or civil penalties if it’s found that she violated codes of conduct and state statutes prohibiting eavesdropping on private conversations without the other party’s consent.
West Villagers for Responsible Government formed this year as a political committee in protest of city property tax hikes in 2019. The group says it has 2,000 petition signatures to de-annex West Villages — rebranded as Wellen Park in April — from the city of North Port.
Ultimately, North Port must decide whether to grant the request to de-annex.
Only members of the group, which goes by WV4RG, were sent email invitations with the link and password to the meeting, which was conducted on the online WebEx platform, according a media release forwarded Wednesday.
McDowell logged into the meeting on a city-issued cellphone and didn’t answer when roll call was taken, a spokesperson for the group said. She obtained the password from an unauthorized person living at West Villages, the group said.
It was later confirmed the mayor had joined the meeting, which was an undefined “strategy session,” David Fernstrum said. The group learned that McDowell had obtained a passcode and passively observed the meeting from city email dialogue obtained from a source canvassing public records.
McDowell, who is running for re-election in November, was confronted with the allegations at a West Villages candidate’s forum in May. She acknowledged listening to the March 23 meetings.
“It was an open meeting and I was invited,” she told a participant at the candidate forum at Gran Paradiso, a gated West Villages community.
Pressed on her motive listening without acknowledging her presence, McDowell replied that she didn’t want to “jeopardize what you guys were trying to do.”
The group posted that one-minute, 42-second candidate forum exchange on its website. The segment got heated and was gaveled to conclusion by John Meisel, another leader in the West Villagers for Responsible Government movement.
McDowell appeared upset by what looked like an ambush, rather than an exchange of her re-election platform. She left after that.
On Wednesday, McDowell said a complaint with any state investigative agency would restrict her from commenting on her side of the matter.
A spokesperson for the Florida Commission on Ethics wouldn’t confirm or deny a complaint had been filed against McDowell.
The nine-member commission meets next on July 24. Its findings would become public record and get posted on its website by July 29.
If West Villagers for Responsible Government has gathered credible information reflecting the allegations, a Florida Commission on Ethics investigator would get involved. And if there is no evidence of misconduct or it proves frivolous, the matter would get dropped, and a recommendation for dismissal entered into public records.
Those in found in violation of statutes or codes of conduct, however, would face simple censure to more serious consequences such as a recommendation for removal from office. But the most likely scenario is a civil penalty, with a fine of up to $10,000 permissible.
Questioned whether attacking the mayor of the city that would decide his group’s fate made sense, Fernstrum replied: “Is it smart? Who knows. But we felt like (people) should know how irresponsible their government is behaving. At least this part.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.