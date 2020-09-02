OUR POSITION: If a majority of West Villages/Wellen Park residents truly want to leave North Port behind they would be making a mistake.
A few months ago, a group of West Villages residents fired a shot across the bow of North Port when they announced they were seeking a divorce from the city. The group, complaining about high taxes and wasteful spending, said they wanted out. They wanted to de-annex from the city.
It was a bold move and, at least at the time, the number of West Villages homeowners who bought into the idea was suspect.
Last week, the West Villagers for Responsible Government raised the stakes.
In a move that will surely increase an already contentious relationship with the North Port City Commission, the West Villagers filed a lawsuit against North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell for supposedly eavesdropping on a conference call between its members. The call was to discuss strategy to follow through on the de-annexation.
The suit alleges McDowell was able to access the phone number and code number to call into the meeting. She did not announce herself nor speak but listened in as members of the group talked about the city and their problems with its management and how they could/would become their own entity.
If it’s true, McDowell should have known better. Calling in is one matter, but refusing to announce her presence while listening in is not what we would expect from the mayor of any city.
McDowell, however, claims she was invited to the “open” meeting. If that’s true then that provides some cover for her.
The lawsuit, however, is just a turn of the screw in the ongoing dispute between the city and Wellen Park, which is the new name for West Villages.
From information we have gathered, the homeowners in Wellen Park are not happy that the city built an aquatic center that is expected to lose money. They believe their taxes are too high and claim to have 2,000 signatures on a petition to leave the city.
We question if Wellen Park residents have really considered all the ramifications and how many of the homeowners truly want to exit the city.
There are some perks to belong to a city that is the largest in Sarasota County. The demographics give the city a strong voice politically, albeit one it has not been able to exercise effectively. And there are certainly city services that have to be attractive to the fast-growing community.
Before the controversy over the conference call, McDowell told us she applauded the effort of the West Villages group and was looking forward to a feasibility study that would answer a lot of questions about becoming independent from North Port.
“After that happens we would meet based on that study and put the question on a referendum for West Villagers,” McDowell said.
But the mayor, like us, does not believe the move would be prudent for residents of the sprawling, fast-growing development.
“I am saddened they want to do this,” she said. “It would tear city apart.”
We urge Wellen Park (West Villages) homeowners to carefully consider their next step and educate themselves on the potential outcome of leaving North Port behind. And for those who have been silent about the potential divorce to voice their opinion. The grass is not always greener.
