WEST VILLAGES — A once quiet campaign to lever West Villages away from North Port came center stage Thursday.
A master planned community, contained and self-governed, West Villages is several individual communities spread over thousands of acres of former ranchland.
About three-quarters of it is within North Port's city limits.
At the West Villages Improvement District's monthly meeting Thursday, via video-conferencing, things shuffled along from approving minutes to re-opening Central Bark, a dog run closed due to COVID-19.
Then up popped agenda item 3 under the Unit of Development heading: Consider Resolution 2020-02, In Opposition to De-Annexation Efforts.
And things erupted.
The resolution for approval before the district's five-member Board of Supervisors opposed un-tethering West Villages from North Port's jurisdiction, which many at West Villages is termed "a divorce" from the city.
Petitioners favoring de-annexation argue it would save about $1,000 a year in taxes per homeowner, with the opposition countering millions would be needed to decouple from North Port services.
North Port annexed much of the former Taylor Ranch in 2002 at the request of the landowners, and that has since become a colossus.
Inside North Port boundaries, for instance, some 4,500 West Villages homes have been built. There will be more than 21,000 at build-out, which would add some 50,000 residents to North Port.
The campaign to legally detach from North Port is led by the West Villagers for Responsible Government, listed as a political committee.
Its members pushing for de-annexation report 1,500 petition signatures, including a drive Friday at IslandWalk.
Other communities inside West Villages include Oasis, Renaissance, The Preserve and Gran Paradiso.
West Villages marketing also includes Sarasota National, Grand Palm and Boca Royale. CoolToday Park, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex, is also inside the district.
West Villages in April was rebranded as Wellen Park, another issue angering some living there.
But Resolution 2020-02 got things fired up Thursday. There were 75 or so residents, board members and management signed into the morning video conference. The resolution was drafted by the West Villages's master developer, West Village LLP, and the majority partner, Mattamy Homes, a Canadian firm founded by the billionaire Peter Gilgan.
Intended as document to convey “the best interests of the District,” it instead prompted some outrage, one board supervisor asking that 2020-02 get pulled from the agenda. When that failed, offering up a counter-resolution.
“The people of our community have the right … to seek the annexation,” said Victor Dobrin, who introduced and read his resolution to replace 2020-02. That failed for lack of support.
But there was more heat, some between Dobrin and John Luczynski, chair of the West Villages Improvement District, and Todd Wodraska, Special District Services president.
There was also typed dialogue feed alongside the video conferencing screen, with some viewers urging Dobrin to complete his arguments.
District's attorney Lindsay Whalen would smooth things. Others urged that the matter end.
Dobrin, in 45 minutes of debate, closed with a Jeffersonian: “All tyranny needs is a foothold.”
At that point, the other supervisors voted 4-1 to accept Resolution 2020-02.
Those with West Villagers for Responsible Government would present petitions and their arguments to the North Port City Commission, which governs outside the district.
No timeline was provided.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
