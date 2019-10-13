After Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposal Monday to pay teachers more, the Sun asked school officials in Charlotte and Sarasota counties for their thoughts.
Here’s what they had to say:
SARASOTA COUNTY
The minimum pay for a new teacher in Sarasota County Schools is $44,300, according to the district’s salary data for 2019-20.
The base pay, however, is higher for teachers who have earned graduate degrees.
The data shows that those with a master’s degree get an additional $5,000, while those with a doctorate receive an additional $10,000.
Sarasota County Schools ranks third among districts statewide for teacher pay, with an average of $54,719.
Pat Gardner, president of the Sarasota Classified/Teacher’s Association, noted the governor’s proposed pay increase is crucial to closing the teacher shortage, as the wage gap between teachers and other college graduates has left many districts across the state struggling to fill instructional positions.
But Gardner stressed state leaders should not limit the discussion to new teachers.
“I’m hoping that conversation will lead to giving all teachers a pay increase,” she said. “If not, you’re just going to have less and less teachers every year. Our kids deserve the best, but to keep the best you have to pay them.”
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
The 2019-2020 starting salary for a new teacher with no prior experience with a bachelor’s degree is $45,000. For new teachers coming into the district with no prior experience and a master’s degree, the starting salary is $48,765.
A recent referendum ushered in some salary increases, which included an overall raise, plus an additional half hour to the school day.
For the 2018-2019 school year, the starting salary for a new teacher with no prior experience and a bachelor’s degree was $38,233. New teachers with no prior experience and a master’s degree started at $41,747.
Charlotte County School Board member Kim Amontree said she supports increasing teacher salaries to be competitive.
“Last year, the education budget increased by $665.6 million with most of the increase being designated for specific categoricals — school safety, mental health and the Best and Brightest Program,” she said. “I would prefer that the increase be put in the Base Student Allocation with a mandate that the minimum salary be $47,500. Appropriating the funds to the base student allocation gives us the flexibility and local control needed to take care of our teachers and staff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.