SARASOTA — With COVID-19 pandemic keeping people needing to social distance, the staff at Nathan Benderson Park is offering up ideas for enjoying the 600 acres of outdoor potential.
In a recently news release, the staff suggesting the following ideas:
• Running or walking the finish tower stairs: If you’re looking for a good cardio workout that works the quads, there are 171 steps from the base of the Benderson Family Finish Tower to the top-floor landing, and they see a lot of runners every day. From atop the tower’s sixth-story observation deck, you get amazing views from all directions for several miles — not to mention those glorious Sarasota sunsets.
• Quiet relaxation: Whether you need a quiet place to read, you want to work on a tan, or you just want to people-watch, there’s benches and open green space all across the park, shade or no shade. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the open space. There’s designated parking in several areas along the paved and shell trails.
• Bird watching: The lakes and the western shore are great places to find many species, but a great birding path is the ring around the easternmost retention pond north of North Cattlemen Road. Starting with the east land bridge, you’ll walk by littoral shelves that are a haven for many birds. The ring continues around the north end of the east pond and parallels Interstate 75 before looping back around to the North Cattlemen Road sidewalk. You’ll find nests for bald eagles and ospreys atop the power line towers on the west and north ends of the park, and on the south end of the park, the towers are home to a flock of green parrots. Other species you’ll find either seasonally or year-round include ring-necked, mallard and whistling moonlight ducks, brown and white pelicans, lesser scaup, American coots, mockingbirds, scrub jays, ibises, Carolina wrens, pine warblers, great horned owls, tern and lesser tern, redheaded woodpeckers, meadowlarks, common yellowthroats, killdeer, sandhill cranes and more.
• Family picnics or work-week lunchtime breaks. The beach on Regatta Island offers multiple picnic benches for lunch getaways. The open spaces on both the island and the park’s west and south sides lend themselves to family time.
• Rowing: The park boasts North America’s premier rowing course, with a 2000-meter competition course considered the world’s fairest place to compete, and a practice area east of the floating wave attenuator that sometimes includes a 1500-meter course. If you’re not a rower, the park offers monthly Learn To Row classes. The four-session, eight-hour course trains scullers, or rowers who use both oars in the water, to handle and maneuver single rowing boats, or “shells,” on and off the water. Find information on Learn To Row at nathanbendersonpark.org/learntorow.
• Hitting the trails to run, walk, cycle or rollerblade: With 3.4 miles of parallel paved and shell trails encircling the main competition lake at the park, and a mostly flat course, there’s few better places for people of all ages to get in a scenic run or walk. Multiple routes have been measured for 1-mile, 5K and 10K distances, and including nearby neighborhoods, half-marathon courses have been charted. High school cross-country meets use the shell trails on the park’s west side
• Fishing: NBP boasts a variety of fish, including channel catfish, blue batfish, bluegill, largemouth bass, Florida gar, blue tilapia and more. All it takes is a valid fishing license, and you can fish from shore or by boat, whether with rod and reel or with cast net. Boaters must be mindful of training traffic patterns, and they can use either human- or electric-powered boats. Boats using gas motors aren’t allowed, so gas motors must be tipped out of the water at all times.
• Dragon boat paddling and paddle sports: These sports have grown exponentially at NBP, with four major teams using its 400 acres of water surface:
• NBP Dragons community recreational/competition team;
• NBP Survivors In Sync breast-cancer survivors team;
• NBP Veterans team for able and disabled veterans alike; and
• NBP Hoku Hele paddle sports team, which includes outrigger canoes and more.
• Right now, the dragon boats, which hold as many as 20 paddlers, aren’t being used, but the outrigger canoes used for dragon boat training are a great way to start while social distancing. You can also use kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards to condition for paddling. Learn more at nathanbendersonpark.org/dragons.
• Individual kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and canoeing: All you need is a sense of adventure! Launch your kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard from anywhere in the park. No kayak, no problem — you can rent kayaks, SUPs and more during weekday business hours at the park office, and by appointment using the NBP Outpost trailer adjacent to the playground on the park’s north end.
• Get friends together: Bring a football or a frisbee, and spend some time outside.
• Getting outside, with fresh air, a nice breeze and some sun isn’t any easier than a visit to Nathan Benderson Park. Learn more at NathanBendersonPark.org and follow it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
