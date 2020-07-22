Think about the things you love about Venice and Sarasota.
The list of the things you love — the things that drew you to the area and the things that made you realize you made the right choice.
For many it is Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and its sister attraction, Historic Spanish Point. Selby Gardens is unique — only epiphyte (air plant) center in the world — not to mention the only true garden in the heart of Sarasota.
Historic Spanish Point is another treasure. It boasts 5,000 years of history thanks to its prehistoric native American middens (possibly the last remaining native American burial mounds on the west coast of Florida.)
The middens, pioneer homes, maritime center, scenic location on Little Sarasota Bay, an old packing house and the pergola and former rose garden of the late Chicago socialite Bertha Palmer, make it a treasure trove of area history.
You even learn to build boats there. The homesteaders who settled in that area needed the boats to take their produce to market and also to go up to Sarasota to purchase things they needed.
This area is home to a plethora of churches and other houses of worship, dating to the earliest settlers like the Knight family who started the first church in the area on a site adjacent to the Knight Memorial Cemetery in Nokomis.
The original Methodist church burnt down and was replaced with one on Bay Road in Nokomis. Its name was changed a few years ago to the Bay Point Church.
As this area grew, with the John Nolen planned community of Venice and the arrival of The Greatest Show on Earth to its first Florida winter home in Sarasota about 1927-28 and the creation of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art about the same time, the also began to draw artists and people interested in the arts to the area. Soon there was an opera, Asolo Repertory Theatre, the Players community theater in Sarasota (it is 90 years old this year) and a ballet and orchestra.
Venice gained a plan by Nolen that would make it one of the finest planned communities in the United States. It also gained the Albee Medical Center that drew patients from all over for surgery by famed orthopedic surgeon Dr. Fred Albee. Learn more about him at the Venice Museum which has an Albee room.
Newly reopened with new rules in place because of the current pandemic, Albee is a key player to that. One way to determine if you are 6 feet from the nearest person (social distancing guide) is to think of the length of the Albee orthopedic surgery table which he invented. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Wear your mask and use plenty of hand sanitizer as you follow the arrows through the museum.
What a treasure this town has in that.
And for you researchers, copies of the Venice Gondolier from its inception in 1947 until about 1966 have been digitized and can be accessed by anyone for just $30 a year. That was one of the greatest growth periods for Venice so while you are quarantining at home, learn more about Venice for less than the price of dinner out. Later years will also be digitized as money becomes available at the museum.
This area also is a mecca for artists and musicians. There are wonderful art centers in Venice, North Port, Englewood, and Sarasota and symphonies and other musical groups as well. In Sarasota, the opera is one of very few in the country to own its own opera house (it was the Edwards Theatre when built in 1926.)
It may be one of the only opera houses in the country to also be free of debt. After a stunning renovation of the entire site including expansion of the orchestra pit, opera fans paid off the mortgage entirely.
We in Venice gain much from proximity to Sarasota and its arts scene but it is Venice that has the distinction of being a planned city with a wonderful plan by city planner John Nolen and landscape planning by Prentice French. There are some stories in the works for this part of the paper a bout both those men and their legacy in Venice.
Planned by John Nolen, the city of Venice was fortunate to have its basic infrastructure completed before the Great Depression ended the city’s growth for many years. Sewers and sidewalks and landscaping created a fine downtown. Streetlights were in place although there was no money to pay for lighting them during the Depression.
Consider that in 1927-28 very few cities anywhere in the U.S. had street lights. The population of Venice had plummeted from about 4,000 to 400 as the Depression arrived.
Then, in 1932, Venice gained its first shot in the arm when Kentucky Military Institute, a private boys school from Lyndon, Kentucky, moved its winter quarters to the city.
Cadets parents were among the first area “snowbirds” as they would come down in the winter to visit their sons. KMI no longer exists but it has a strong alumni base that plans a special event here in Venice next spring — hopefully! As the pandemic continues, what will occur next month, next Christmas or even next spring is anyone’s guess.
For the naysayers who think the coronavirus is a hoax, some of you have already learned the hard way.
At this point many of us have known at least one person who ended up in the hospital. I personally know three and thank goodness, all have survived it but I also know people who have lost friends and relatives because of this “hoax.” Be considerate of those around you. Wear your mask and maintain social distancing.
Most of the area’s theaters are in Sarasota and include The Players Centre which will vacate its aging building this October and move into its downtown studio space as it moves toward construction of a wonderful new theater at Lakewood Ranch. Any donation, no matter the size, can help what may be the state’s oldest community theater reach its goal. Go to theplayers.org.
We are blessed to have so many theaters in this area and the number of theaters is what makes each one even better than it might be without the others. Together the theaters bring actors and directors and other theater types to the area, making every other theater better for their prince, including what I consider the No. 1 community theater in the U.S. although it actually is No. 2. But No. 1 is the Omaha Playhouse which is in a city of 450,000 versus Venice which has something like 20,000 residents, 1,500 of whom at theater volunteers.
Omaha’s budget is very similar but its volunteer base does not come close, nor does its annual production of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol.” The one in Venice was created especially for Venice and last season got many new additions or replacements to its set, added music and more. Another reason to wear your masks.
The sooner we can beat the virus, the better chance that Venice Theatre will be able to get back to normal sooner than later and once again produce tis special version of A Christmas Carol.”
Even when it reopens (hopefully later this fall) it will be with a much small audience in order to safely sea people according to social distancing. Yet so many of the costs of maintaining such a treasure remain, no matter who many seats can be filled. If you are able to write a check, do not forget Venice Theatre which has an incredible staff that needs to be preserved so that whenever we are back to normal — the new normal — our wonderful theater will still be number two in the U.S. We all can help with donations and/or purchase of tickets to the coming season.
If you value living here, consider that we cannot afford to lose even one of these special theaters or art centers or musical organizations for together, we have the Cultural Capital of Florida and perhaps even the Southwest part of the U.S.
Consider that if you live in this area, your home is worth more because of the arts and the John Nolen design and the special people drawn here for all those reasons.
Until a cure is found and things can get back to whatever the “new normal” will be and it likely never will be as it was in December 2019, all these organizations will have to limit the number of people in the theaters or on the grounds of Selby or Spanish Point or inside the wonderful newly air conditioned home of the Sailor Circus in Sarasota.
Thanks to the old Greatest Show on Earth which wintered in Sarasota and then Venice for nearly 70 years and all these arts organization and in Venice, the John Nolen plan, we live in a most special place.
The reason for this lengthy history lesson is to insure that as many residents as possible learn the history of this area and do whatever possible to save its many institutions as we all grapple with a danger few expected.
If you can give $5, $50 or more, please help your favorite organization for in doing so you are helping to maintain an area unique in all the U.S.
The pandemic will be tamed. When is the question? In the meantime, wear your masks to save lives and donate whatever you can to save what makes this area special.
