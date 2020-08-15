When Bertha Honorè Palmer visited Sarasota in 1910 and purchased some 90,000 acres of what is now much of south Sarasota County, she realized the area could not be developed without proper transportation.
At that time, the principle means of traveling around the Suncoast was either by mule team or sailboat since roads consisted of little more than sandy paths through the palmetto scrub.
For her vision to be realized, Palmer pressured the Seaboard Air Line Railway to extend its line from Fruitville to Venice.
SAL was the first rail line to expand its reach into south Manatee County. (What's known today as south Sarasota County or South County was known then as the "Sarasota district" and was part of Manatee County until the Florida Legislature approved the creation of Sarasota County from the Sarasota district of Manatee County in 1921).
Track was extended from Braidentown (Bradenton today) to Sarasota in 1903, and on to Fruitville two years later. At that time, only about 25 families were living in the Venice area. For the railroad to lay track for an additional 16 miles to an area that would not reap financial benefit for many years represented a significant investment.
Venice’s first train depot was located at the intersection of Tampa and Nokomis Avenues and was nothing more than a wooden shed, about 40 square feet, that allowed for passengers to wait in segregated areas.
George Higel, writing as Nemo for the Sarasota Herald newspaper, reported on Nov. 16, 1911, a red-letter day as that was the day the SAL ran its first passenger coach to Venice. Rail service in those days was primarily used for transporting fertilizer and freight, although local residents enjoyed using it on Saturdays for shopping trips to Sarasota.
Large tracts of timber existed south of Sarasota, and in 1915, the Gulf Coast Railway Company was established to connect with the Venice Depot to transport lumber on to Tampa, where it was transferred to ships.
At the invitation of friends, noted surgeon Dr. Fred Albee and his wife, Louella, purchased two regular fare, round-trip tickets (for $25) from New York to Sarasota, and boarded a train on Feb. 20, 1917.
Mrs. Albee quipped that the railroad’s SAL letters stood for “She’s Always Late.”
During their eight-day visit, the Albees toured the area and were impressed. Albee ended up purchasing a large amount of land from the Palmer business, the Sarasota-Venice Land Company, and set about developing Nokomis. He also purchased the 1,428 acres that would eventually serve as the site for Venice, in August 1925 (for $185,000).
Before Albee could develop the property, however, he sold it to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, who intended to build an ideal city there as an investment opportunity. The BLE union retained noted urban planner John Nolen to design Venice.
Nolen’s plan called for a commercial area to be located east of downtown Venice. To accommodate the plan, SAL’s tracks were relocated a short distance from where the BLE set about building a spacious and opulent new train depot.
The New York City architectural firm of Walker & Gillette designed the building in the Italian Renaissance Revival style. The relief panels on each side of the depot’s bell tower were intended to serve as dials for a clock that was never installed. Measuring 400 by 50 feet, the building was constructed facing downtown Venice.
Much of the train depot’s construction materials were created locally. The depot, which took two years to build, cost $47,500. It opened for service on March 27, 1927. Like most facilities of the period, it provided separate waiting rooms for white and colored passengers. The depot would not integrate until 1963.
Local historian George Miller, who is knowledgeable about railroading on the Suncoast, said the depot that exists today was originally planned to serve as a freight depot, while an even more elaborate passenger depot was to be constructed just to the west of the tracks.
The BLE abandoned plans before that depot could be built. A makeshift building to temporarily house freight, however, was constructed in 1928 just east of the depot.
That wooden building, later called the Manhattan Produce Building, still exists.
The BLE’s abandonment of the Venice project, coupled with the Great Depression in 1929, sounded a death knell for the burgeoning City by the Gulf. Venice’s population dropped from roughly 3,000 in 1928 to about 300 in 1930. Street lights were turned off to save electricity. The railroad’s business also suffered.
The city of Venice experienced a windfall in 1932. The Kentucky Military Institute, located in suburban Louisville, Ky., was looking for a winter campus and two empty buildings in downtown Venice, the Hotel Venice and the San Marco Hotel, proved to be an ideal campus.
The first group of students came south on a train nicknamed the “KMI Special,” consisting of “five sleepers and a baggage car.” With an enrollment of 175 students, 25 faculty and administrators, and some 25 staff members, it was said that KMI doubled the population when they arrived in town. The financially-strapped residents were so glad to see them, the cadets were met at the Depot with great fanfare and driven to the campus just a few blocks away.
From 1933 until 1970, KMI arrived in Venice by train each January and remained until just before Easter, providing an economic boost to the sleepy little community.
When the BLE abandoned the Venice project, many of the buildings and grounds were received by Albee. In 1933, he elected to transform the former Park View Hotel, located on the present site of the Venice Post Office, into his Florida Medical Center, where his patients could rehabilitate in the sunshine.
Albee convinced the SAL to extend to Venice its “Orange Blossom Special” express train that ran overnight from New York City to Tampa. The train would leave NYC at 12:30 p.m. and arrive in Venice at 6:35 p.m. the following day. The fare cost $20.73 one way with coach meals costing 50 cents.
During the mid-1930s, the Manhattan Produce Exchange purchased some 500 acres of farmland east of the city for growing vegetables. They also purchased the former freight building adjacent to the depot for the purpose of collecting, sorting and loading produce onto the boxcars for shipment to northern markets.
An article in the Nov. 12, 1939, edition of the Tampa Daily Times reported the company was shipping three carloads of cucumbers daily.
One of the greatest uses of the railroad and depot occurred during World War II. The Venice Army Air Base, which existed from 1942 to 1945, could accommodate up to 6,000 people at one time. The depot served as a prime entry point for materials and personnel.
From 1960 until 1992, Venice served as winter headquarters for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. From January until March, the circus was busy at its arena near the airport, preparing for its upcoming season.
And because the circus literally traveled by train, the city’s depot and railroad got a lot of use. A spur extended south from the depot to an area near Center Road, where the circus cars were stored during their winter stay. The circus left Venice in 1992 when the tracks became too unstable to handle the weight of the circus trains.
The Tampa Southern Railway of the Atlantic Coast Line merged with SAL in 1967, forming the Seaboard Coast Line. Four years later, Amtrak took over rail service nationwide and passenger service to Venice was discontinued on April 30, 1971. Freight service to the area ended in 1997.
The depot was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. It is the last extant train station in Sarasota County.
Sarasota County purchased and restored the train depot in 1999 for use as a regional transportation hub for Sarasota County Area Transit.
It also serves as the trail hub for The Legacy Trail that repurposed the old railroad tracks into Venice. Following the completion of its $2.3 million renovation, the building was dedicated on Oct. 24, 2003.
Volunteers from the Venice Area Historical Society conduct tours at the depot throughout the year. It's currently closed due to the pandemic.
Also on the tour is the former SAL red caboose and the statue of famed animal trainer Gunther Gebel-Williams. And soon to be added is a circus car that was used to house performers while touring the country. Workers have been restoring the 85-foot-long train car for the past few years, and hope to move it to track located between the depot and caboose before the end of this year.
Tours will be offered once the interior is completed.
Liesl Walsh is a local photographer whose work can be viewed at: www.lieslwalsh.com
