VENICE — What’s new downtown?
Beginning a new year and season in Venice is always an exciting adventure.
Despite COVID-19, it is generally business as usual downtown. Most stores require shoppers to wear masks and all are ready to serve visitors and residents.
For those coming annually, the beautiful downtown historic district always offers something new. Intriguing new fashions from your established specialty stores with ideas and products from newly opened stores.
The following stores and businesses have opened. Feel free to meet the owners and managers as you walk the avenues. Renew friendships with the staff in the many restaurants and existing businesses where you have shopped during past downtown visits.
West Venice Avenue
• Aqua Silks Studio at 101 W. Venice Ave. Suite 8. Design your own silks.
• Waves of Light Mystical Boutique at 101 W. Venice Ave. Suite 17. Owners Jerry and Mary Ann Holsten introduce the Waves of Light Metaphysical, Spiritual and Botanica in an online store.
• The Boutique by the Beach at 237 W. Venice Ave. Owners Jeff & Tricia Mangrum offer beautiful coastal interior items and handmade art from local artists.
• Laurie Jean & Co. at 317 West Venice Ave. owner Laurie Gibbs. A classic coastal boutique specializing in all things nautical.
• Gulf Shores Realty (third office) at 351 W. Venice Ave. owner Wayne Welsh offering the best Venice, Florida real estate for sale.
East Venice Avenue
• Big Bam Bikes at 412 E. Venice Ave. owner Pamela Fiume has electric bikes for everyone.
Tampa Avenue
• Door Belle Dinners at 113 Tampa Ave W, owner Meg Novack serves hand-crafted meals for 2 or more in actual dinner pots.
• Tri-Healthy CBD at 248 Tampa Ave. W. owner Paul Kaldy offers high quality CBD and other healthy, natural solutions produced locally.
Miami Avenue West
• The Wild Thang Boutique at 201 Miami Ave. W and Island Ice on Miami, owner Farrah Cuellar. A leading boutique offering women and children’s clothing, jewelry, purses, wood signs, bows and unique gifts.
• Gulf Soles at 209 Miami Ave. W. owner Michael McFarland carries sandals and recovery sandals with great arch support and cushioning.
• PrisSea Paws Grooming owner Nicole Cecil at Crate & Marrow, 235 Miami Ave. W. Cecil has 18 years’ experience of full-service cat grooming.
Nassau Street
• Anchor Realty of the Gulf Coast at 217 Nassau St. S. owner Karen Montgomery. Real estate agent and member of the National Association of Realtors.
Tamiami Trail
• Luxe Realty at 230 S. Tamiami Trail, owner Anthony Capotosto. Serving Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties with any and all Real Estate Transactions.
• ServisFirst Bank at 247 Tamiami Trail S. owner Joe Cataldo. A full-service commercial bank.
San Marco Drive
• Erica Downs, new realtor of Paradise Realty of Venice at 101 San Marco Drive, near Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
